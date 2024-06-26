Announcing the Team Ireland House Line Up

With one month to go before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the bands playing at the Team Ireland house are in the final stages of their pre-Games preparations.

The Corona’s, Sharon Shannon, Mundy and the Tumbling Paddies will all play full sets at O’Sullivan’s by the Mill in the heart of Paris’s lively Pigalle district.

Plus there’s Liam O’Connor and Band, Ruaile Buaile, as well live screenings of all the events and Olympic athlete appearances!

