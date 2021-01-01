Applications for Paris 2024 Olympic Solidarity Scholarships Open

Through the support of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity (OS) funding, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) will support athletes and teams on their journey to prepare and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Invitations have been extended to National Federation Performance Directors and Team Leads to apply for Paris 2024 Olympic OS Scholarships on behalf of athletes and for our National Teams to apply for a Team Support Grant.

To qualify, candidates must demonstrate realistic prospects of qualification to the Games of Paris 2024 and must show that OS funding will have a tangible impact on performance.

For the Tokyo cycle the OFI was awarded 8 IOC scholarships and funded a further 4 additional athletes, in addition the men’s hockey team was awarded a scholarship to assist with their qualification efforts .

Out of the 12 Tokyo scholarships awarded, 10 athletes qualified successfully for the Tokyo Olympic Games - including the likes of Mona McSharry, Cathal Daniels, Leona Maguire, Rhys McClenaghan, Jack Woolley and Nhat Nguyen

27 November 2017; Swimmer Mona McSharry at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

27 November 2017; Cyclist Mark Downey at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

27 November 2017; Badminton player Nhat Nguyen at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

27 November 2017; Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

27 November 2017; Eventer Cathal Daniels at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

27 November 2017; Taekwondoin Jack Woolley at the OCI Tokyo Summer Scholarship announcement, where it was announced eight athletes and one team sport will receive IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to aid with training and preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a further four athletes receiving scholarships directly from the Olympic Council of Ireland. #TeamIreland Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The application deadline is November 26. Successful applications will be announced in January 2022.

Download team application form and details here:

Download athlete application form and details here: