Ireland's Finn Lynch in top ten overall at ILCA7 (Laser Standard) World Championships in Spain with two days of finals racing to go

Rio 2016 Olympian Lynch (National Yacht Club) delivered a solid day's performance on Monday (8th November 2021) counting eighth and tenth places to lie eighth overall as well as a 16th place that he discarded.

Light and tricky winds continued to affect the championship with two races sailed early on Monday in a dying breeze before the 135-boat fleet was sent ashore. A sea breeze formed in the afternoon that permitted one more race.

At the end of the qualification round, three out of four Irish sailors have reached the Gold fleet for the event with up to six races planned to decide the championship by Wednesday afternoon.

Fresher winds are also forecast so a full wind range for the series is likely to be achieved.

Currently 31st overall, Howth YC's Ewan McMahon secured his Gold fleet place and a top 20 overall place is still within reach.

Meanwhile, Under 21 sailor Tom Higgins of the Royal St. George YC made the cut of the top 70 boats for the finals phase when he picked up four places to finish the qualification round in 45th place.

Higgins showed great form in two attempted races on Monday but these had to be abandoned due to the fading wind. However, he did secure a sixth place today (Monday) which resulted in his qualification for the finals.

Jamie McMahon (Howth YC), younger brother of Ewan and Ireland's second Under 21 sailor at the event is in 83rd place overall.