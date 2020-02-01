Athlete 365 Updates



OCTOBER 2020 Athletes’ Commission Network Update

After a busy few months, Athlete365 takes a look at some of the key IOC AC updates and other developments in the world of athlete representation.

VOICE Last chance to apply for an NOC AC Grant for 2020 The Olympic Solidarity funding opportunity for each NOC AC to receive USD 10,000 annually was launched in January 2020. Throughout the year NOCs from every continent have been applying for the grant for their AC, and time is running out for those yet to apply. IOC AC launches consultation on athlete demonstrations

The IOC AC has started a consultation process with athletes from around the world, to explore additional ways in which they can express their views during the Olympic Games. The consultation will be undertaken mainly with the global network of athlete representatives but also directly with athletes themselves. NEWS | 5 OCT

IOC AC global call to discuss Tokyo 2020, safeguarding and athlete support

The IOC AC conducted a call with over 100 athlete representatives from the global network which allowed the Commission to share the latest news surrounding the preparations for Tokyo 2020. READ MORE VOICE

Bringing the athlete voice to the top table The newly elected Chair of the Liechtenstein AC, Michael Lampert, is looking to put athletes at the centre of his country’s sporting future. The kickboxer recognises the importance of current and retired athletes to the AC and has already applied for the NOC AC grant. READ MORE NEWS | 8 SEPTEMBER



Second online workshop delivered to AC chairs

On 8 and 9 September, Athlete365 ran an exclusive online workshop for AC chairs, designed to help them give and receive feedback, and have courageous conversations with members of their community. Check out the key points and takeaways from the virtual session. READ MORE VOICE

Athlete365 seminar held in Georgia

The Georgia AC used the NOC AC grant to hold a series of seminars to focus on the challenges their athletes are facing, such as the COVID-19 impacts on training, tackling discrimination and ensuring a good mental health. READ MORE Athlete365

Community App With almost 1,000 users including 150 AC Chairs, the Athlete365 Community app is a great place to connect with your fellow athletes and athlete representatives on a sport, regional and continental level!

Athlete365 Career+ Power Up workshops rolling out online Since March 2020, the delivery of the Athlete365 Career+ programme has adapted to online sessions and developed new content to better support athletes during these challenging times. Join our free online action-based workshops to develop an understanding of yourself, identify your strengths and explore your purpose.

