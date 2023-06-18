ATHLETICS | COSCORAN BREAKS 1500M NATIONAL RECORD

A big night for Irish athletics in the 1500m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Meet in Nice yesterday, with Andrew Coscoran breaking the Irish senior 1500m record.

Coscoran crossed in 3:32.68NR to take yet another win on the Continental Tour, breaking his 3:33.49 record from indoors in Birmingham earlier this year. The time betters Ray Flynn’s longstanding outdoor time of 3:33.5 set in Oslo back in 1982.

The Irish 1500m record holder raced superbly to take the win, settling in behind New Zealand’s Samuel Tanner from the bell, before unleashing a race-winning-kick down the home straight which would see him battle bravely to hold off the fast-finishing Niels Laros of the Netherlands who clocked 3:32.89=NR.