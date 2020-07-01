Ayeisha McFerran - Hockey Goalkeeper

Ahead of the GB challenge at the Softco Series this week

As the Green Army prepare for the challenge of Olympic Champions, Great Britain, this week, we spoke to legendary Irish hockey goalkeeper, Ayeisha McFerran, about what we can expect.

Larne native, McFerran, is based in the Netherlands and flew to Belfast earlier this week to quarantine ahead of the clash, which will be just the second competition for Team Ireland in over a year. All three events can be followed on TV:

Match 1: Saturday

March 13th @ 2pm BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer.

RTE Player TBC Match 2: Sunday

March 14th @ 5pm BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer,

RTE 2 Match 3: Tuesday

March 16th @ 3pm BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer.

RTE Player TBC. Where to watch and when

McFerran spoke about how preparations have been going, what to expect from the Games, and some of the measures that are in place to ensure that competition can happen.

"With GB being Olympic Champions, us being the World Cup silver medalists, it's always a battle. Ireland, England, any sport, no matter what the sport, it's always a battle, like, yeah. We always say it's a dog-eat-dog world once we play each other."

