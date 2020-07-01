Irish Women's Panel Update - Softco Series

The SoftCo Series, which will take place in Queen’s University Belfast this weekend with the Irish Women taking on Great Britain, will see a number of changes to the Green Army panel.

The panel will continue to see a mix of internationally experienced players, with several World Cup medallists included, while also incorporating more young and upcoming talent. The panel is as follows:

PLAYER Region Position CAPS

BARR, Beth Ulster Defender 30

CAREY, Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped

CAREY, Niamh Leinster Striker Uncapped

CARROLL, Naomi Munster Striker 111

COLVIN, Elizabeth Ulster Midfielder 196

DALY, Nicola Leinster Midfielder 189

DUKE, Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141

EVANS, Nicola Leinster Striker 198

FRAZER, Megan Ulster Defender 136

HAWKSHAW, Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33

MALSEED, Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped

MATTHEWS, Hannah Leinster Defender 147

MCAULEY, Sarah Leinster Defender Uncapped

McCAY, Shirley Ulster Defender 306

McFERRAN, Ayeisha Ulster Goal Keeper 100

McLOUGHLIN, Hannah Leinster Defender 14

MULLAN, Kathryn (C) Ulster Midfielder 193

MURPHY, Elizabeth Leinster Goal Keeper 13

O’FLANAGAN, Anna Leinster Striker 207

O’FLANAGAN, Grace Leinster Goal Keeper 36

TICE, Elena Leinster Defender 109

TORRANS, Sarah Leinster Striker 26

UPTON, Roisin Munster Defender 76

WATKINS, Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226

A notable absence to the squad is Zoe Wilson who picked up an ACL injury in the final game played against Spain earlier this year. She has undergone surgery and her recovery is progressing well. Caoimhe Perdue of Munster will also travel with the panel taking part in training sessions and gaining valuable exposure to senior international level hockey.

Head Coach Sean Dancer commenting on the updated panel said

“These matches give us the opportunity to test an extended group of players against a world class team. Niamh Carey performed well as a late replacement on the Spanish tour in January and Sarah McAuley has shown competitiveness and composure in defence in recent inter squad matches. I look forward to getting back to high quality international matches with the squad at the weekend.”

All matches in the SoftCo Series will be available to view via streaming or broadcast. BBC Sport NI will be streaming all three matches on their website as well as the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 16:30. Nigel Ringland will present BBC Sport NI’s coverage of the three matches and will be joined on commentary by former Ireland international Alex Speers; while Evanne Ní Chuillin will present RTÉ’s coverage, joined by Cliodhna Sargent and Gillian Pinder in studio, with match commentary from George Hamilton and Sarah Scott.

Match dates, times and where to watch:

Match 1: Saturday March 13th @ 2pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC.

Match 2: Sunday March 14th @ 5pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2

Match 3: Tuesday March 16th @ 3pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC.