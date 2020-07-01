Irish Women's Panel Update - Softco Series

The SoftCo Series, which will take place in Queen’s University Belfast this weekend with the Irish Women taking on Great Britain, will see a number of changes to the Green Army panel.
The panel will continue to see a mix of internationally experienced players, with several World Cup medallists included, while also incorporating more young and upcoming talent. The panel is as follows:
PLAYER Region Position CAPS
BARR, Beth Ulster Defender 30
CAREY, Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped
CAREY, Niamh Leinster Striker Uncapped
CARROLL, Naomi Munster Striker 111
COLVIN, Elizabeth Ulster Midfielder 196
DALY, Nicola Leinster Midfielder 189
DUKE, Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141
EVANS, Nicola Leinster Striker 198
FRAZER, Megan Ulster Defender 136
HAWKSHAW, Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33
MALSEED, Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped
MATTHEWS, Hannah Leinster Defender 147
MCAULEY, Sarah Leinster Defender Uncapped
McCAY, Shirley Ulster Defender 306
McFERRAN, Ayeisha Ulster Goal Keeper 100
McLOUGHLIN, Hannah Leinster Defender 14
MULLAN, Kathryn (C) Ulster Midfielder 193
MURPHY, Elizabeth Leinster Goal Keeper 13
O’FLANAGAN, Anna Leinster Striker 207
O’FLANAGAN, Grace Leinster Goal Keeper 36
TICE, Elena Leinster Defender 109
TORRANS, Sarah Leinster Striker 26
UPTON, Roisin Munster Defender 76
WATKINS, Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226
A notable absence to the squad is Zoe Wilson who picked up an ACL injury in the final game played against Spain earlier this year. She has undergone surgery and her recovery is progressing well. Caoimhe Perdue of Munster will also travel with the panel taking part in training sessions and gaining valuable exposure to senior international level hockey.
Head Coach Sean Dancer commenting on the updated panel said
“These matches give us the opportunity to test an extended group of players against a world class team. Niamh Carey performed well as a late replacement on the Spanish tour in January and Sarah McAuley has shown competitiveness and composure in defence in recent inter squad matches. I look forward to getting back to high quality international matches with the squad at the weekend.”
All matches in the SoftCo Series will be available to view via streaming or broadcast. BBC Sport NI will be streaming all three matches on their website as well as the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 16:30. Nigel Ringland will present BBC Sport NI’s coverage of the three matches and will be joined on commentary by former Ireland international Alex Speers; while Evanne Ní Chuillin will present RTÉ’s coverage, joined by Cliodhna Sargent and Gillian Pinder in studio, with match commentary from George Hamilton and Sarah Scott.
Match dates, times and where to watch: Match 1: Saturday March 13th @ 2pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC. Match 2: Sunday March 14th @ 5pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2 Match 3: Tuesday March 16th @ 3pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website by tracking which content you like the best so we can produce more of it!
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!