Badminton European Team Revealed

The list of names for those qualified for European championships have been announced by Badminton Europe. The Team Ireland athletes who have qualified and will compete are:

Women’s Singles: Rachael Darragh

Men’s Singles: Nhat Nguyen

Women’s Doubles: Kate frost & Moya Ryan

Men’s Doubles: Joshua Magee & Paul Reynolds

Mixed Doubles: - Sam Magee & Chloe Magee

- Paul Reynolds  & Rachael Darragh

The event is doubly important this year as it is also an Olympic qualification event. The championships will take place in Kyiv Ukraine from April 27th to May 2nd

