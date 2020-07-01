Irish European Indoor Championships team self-isolating following a positive PCR test on the morning of March 11th 2021

A member of the Irish Athletics team returning from the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland has provided a positive PCR test on the morning of 11th of March.

As a result, all team members have been personally contacted and close contacts of the positive case in the travelling party are now self-isolating for a period of 10 days from Monday 8th March in line with government guidance.

Athletics Ireland is liaising with all relevant authorities to manage this matter and continues to follow all protocols as agreed with the Sport Ireland Expert Advisory Group and the HSE.

