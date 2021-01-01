Beijing Schedule - Team Ireland (31 Jan)

While the schedules will change a little as we get closer to the Games, the overall look of Team Ireland at the Games will see most of the competition in the first half of the Games for Irish athletes - with five of the six athletes competing in the first week!

Noting all the times are in Beijing time, which is GMT +8, here is how it looks for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing 2022!

DateTime (Ireland)SportEventName
06-Feb11:00Alpine SkiingDownhillJack Gower
06-Feb15:45Cross‑country skiing15km+15km SkiathlonThomas Westgard
07-Feb10:15Alpine SkiingGiant Slalom Run #1Tess Arbez
07-Feb13:45Alpine SkiingGiant Slalom Run #2Tess Arbez
07-Feb19:50LugeRun 1Elsa Desmond
07-Feb21:30LugeRun 2Elsa Desmond
08-Feb11:00Alpine SkiingSuper GJack Gower
08-Feb19:50LugeRun 3Elsa Desmond
08-Feb21:35LugeRun 4Elsa Desmond
09-Feb10:15Alpine SkiingSlalom Run #1Tess Arbez
09-Feb12:30SnowboardHalfpipe QualifyingSeamus O'Connor
09-Feb13:21SnowboardHalfpipe QualifyingSeamus O'Connor
09-Feb13:45Alpine SkiingSlalom Run #2Tess Arbez
10-Feb10:30Alpine SkiingAlpine Combined DownhillJack Gower
10-Feb14:15Alpine SkiingAlpine Combined SlalomJack Gower
11-Feb09:30SnowboardHalfpipe Final (1,2, 3)Seamus O'Connor
11-Feb11:00Alpine SkiingSuper GTess Arbez
11-Feb15:00Cross‑country skiing15km ClassicThomas Westgard
13-Feb10:15Alpine SkiingGiant Slalom Run1Jack Gower
13-Feb13:45Alpine SkiingGiant Slalom Run2Jack Gower
17-Feb12:30Freestyle skiingHalfpipe Qualifying #1Brendan Newby
17-Feb13:21Freestyle skiingHalfpipe Qualifying #2Brendan Newby
19-Feb09:30Freestyle skiingHalfpipe Final (1. 2 & 3)Brendan Newby
19-Feb14:00Cross‑country skiing50kmThomas Westgard

