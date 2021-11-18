Both Irish crews qualify for Gold fleet at 49er Sailing World Championships in Oman

After a third day of qualification racing, both Irish crews have reached the Gold fleet in the Olympic 49er skiff class Worlds Championships in Mussanah, Oman today (Thursday 18th November 2021).

Tokyo 2020 sailors Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) had a mixed day, slipping back from third overall to fourth place after scoring a 14th plus two top six results for the day.

"The series effectively begins again tomorrow " said James O'Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing. "Conditions are very hard but at least we will get a clearer view of the opposition all in the same fleet for the finals."

The new Royal Cork pairing of Séafra Guilfoyle with Johnny Durcan saw three 14th places land them inside the top 25 boats that will now contest the Gold fleet from Friday onwards.

Conditions were once again on the very light end of the wind range, averaging eight knots and delivering wind-shifts of 20-25 degrees.

Eight more races are scheduled over the coming three days with the top ten finalists due to end the series with a medal race on Sunday afternoon.