Brassil impresses in qualifying at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Sofia I

Ireland’s Sive Brassil qualified for the women’s final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Sofia I with plenty to spare.

The Galway pentathlete, 27, finished fourth in her qualification group with 1,002 points to rank fifth overall of 82 competing athletes, easily securing one of the 36 berths in the final on Friday (9 April).

Having finished 4th in her swimming heat with a time of 2:18.09, Brassil managed only 12 victories from her 25 fencing bouts, leaving herself with plenty to do in the Laser Run. But she responded in style in the final discipline, completing her four circuits in 12:54.60 – the second-fastest time in her qualification group.

Brassil’s Irish team-mate Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete tomorrow (8 April) in a bid to reach the men’s final on Saturday (10 April).

For live competition coverage visit UIPM TV, the UIPM website or download the “UIPM Central” app.