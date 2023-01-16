BUY TICKET PACKAGES FOR PARIS 2024 NOW

PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES TICKETING UPDATE

31 JAN DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR WORLDWIDE TICKET LOTTERY

PRE-SALE HOSPITALITY PACKAGES ANNOUNCED TODAY

16 January 2023

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today reminded supporters interested in attending the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 to register before the 31 January deadline for the Worldwide ticket only lottery if they have not already done so - BY CLICKING HERE. The registration process is simple and does not require any financial commitment or details at the point of registration.

This worldwide ticket lottery provides access to ticket only solutions.

Paris 2024’s official hospitality partner, On Location, represented in Ireland by Elämys Group, is also offering package options for Irish supporters.

Global sales of these hospitality ticket packages for the Paris Olympics will be launched at the end of January.

Tomorrow, 17 January, sees the official opening of a special 'pre-sale' of these tickets in Ireland, the options are available at the below link now. Hospitality tickets differ from the separate 'ticket only' track, as it is an opportunity to buy a package with food/drink, accommodation and a specific event.

Key information and details:

Ticket sales are running in two tracks. 'Tickets only' and 'hospitality tickets'

If you are interested in tickets only, you must register by 31 January 2023 to be entered into a draw for tickets. You sign up here https://tickets.paris2024.org/en/

Hospitality tickets are more expensive and vary in price depending on, among other things, the level of service in the hospitality section. On the other hand, you are guaranteed a ticket if you buy here and now.

The global launch of hospitality tickets will take place at the end of this month. This is when the hospitality tickets are likely to be on sale through official channels worldwide. This could reduce the chances of being able to buy a ticket.

Elämys Group offers hospitality tickets for the vast majority of sports and sessions including many where Irish interest is expected to be strong. New sessions will be added to their ticket portal on a regular basis.

Note that the Olympic Federation of Ireland is not involved in the sale of tickets, nor are the National Sports Federations. It is a centralised system that is run by the Paris 2024 committee, with Elämys Group recognised by the organising committee as an official hospitality ticket provider for Ireland, amongst other countries. So any questions should be addressed directly to Elämys Group (hospitality tickets) or Paris 2024 (tickets only). A lot of answers can be found on their respective websites.

Speaking today, Elämys Group Managing Director, Jussi Viskari said,

“From tomorrow Irish customers will be able to purchase hospitality ticket packages for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games through our pre-sales window. We are delighted to have been appointed by Paris 2024 and On Location to serve the needs of Irish supporters. We gained an important introduction to the Irish market during the Tokyo cycle and look forward to building on this for a very special Olympic Games in Paris which will be on our doorstep and in the same time-zone.”

Questions around purchasing tickets for Irish customers should be directed to Elämys Group in Ireland - tel. 052 614 8801 / olympicsirl@elamysgroup.com





