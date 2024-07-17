CANOE SLALOM ATHLETES SELECTED FOR TEAM IRELAND IN PARIS 2024

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the canoe slalom athletes who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. In what will be the biggest team since 1996, Ireland will be entering an athlete in all four boat allocations available and are entering a fully gender balanced team in canoe slalom.

Competition in canoe slalom begins on the 27 July 2024 and runs until the 5 August, with competition taking place in the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Ireland will be represented by Tokyo Olympian, Liam Jegou, in the Men’s C1 Singles, and first time Olympians Noel Hendrick (K1), and twins Madison Corcoran (K1) and Michaela Corcoran (C1).

Returning Olympian and France based athlete, Liam Jegou, building on his Tokyo experience, is looking forward to executing a solid performance at his second Olympic Games,

“It’s exciting, Tokyo was a dream come through, everything was so new. This time around I know what to expect. I have worked really hard to come back from Tokyo and to put myself in a good position for Paris. I really like the course in Paris, I spent a lot of time there even in preparation for Tokyo. I spent a lot of time training the different configurations, so I feel really comfortable with the course.

“It’s great to have a team around me this time, we have qualified four boats out of four, which is sensational. We are one of the bigger teams going out to the Games this time, and that’s really exciting. I’ve been training with Michaela and Maddie since October, and along with Noel, this is their first Olympics. It’s great to be going with a team, and I’m looking forward to watching and supporting everyone in Paris.”

Heading into her first Olympics, Madison Corcoran will be joined by her twin sister Michaela on the Team Ireland canoe slalom team. The twins are following in their father, Mike Corcoran’s footsteps in representing Ireland in the sport of Canoe Slalom, he was Ireland’s first C1 athlete and represented Ireland in Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

“I’m really looking forward to Paris, my first Olympic Games. Myself and Michaela are young, and so it’s great to be getting a Games experience at this stage in our career. The Olympics is something that we have been dreaming about since we were kids, Especially hearing the stories from our dad, so it is extra special to get the chance to both compete as part of Team Ireland.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“It’s a real credit to Canoeing Ireland, to Jon and the team, to be entering a full team in the canoe slalom events in Paris. A huge amount of work has gone into the preparation for these Games, from both the athletes and the staff, and we are looking forward to seeing them represent themselves proudly in Paris. We are, of course, especially pleased to see the legacy of Mike Corcoran continue through his daughters Michaela and Madison.”

Jon Mackey, Performance Director with Canoeing Ireland, said,

“We’re thrilled to have qualified four boats for the Paris Games. Our team has worked exceptionally hard over the last twelve months. The athletes are well prepared, and we look forward to doing Team Ireland proud in Paris.”

This brings to one hundred and thirty the official number of athletes who have so far been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the second week of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th July.

TEAM IRELAND CANOE SLALOM TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Athletes:

Madison Corcoran, K1, Kayak Cross (Dublin/Maryland USA)

Michaela Corcoran, C1, Kayak Cross (Dublin/Maryland USA)

Noel Hendrick, K1, Kayak Cross (Kildare)

Liam Jegou, C1, Kayak Cross (Ballyvaughan, Clare/France)