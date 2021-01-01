CENTENARY GAMES FOR TEAM IRELAND IN PARIS 2024 LAUNCHED WITH EXCITING EXPERIENCE PLAN

EXPERIENCE PLAN LAUNCHED FOR PARIS 2024 BY THE OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND

O’SULLIVAN GROUP CONFIRMED AS HOSPITALITY PARTNER

IRISH CULTURAL CENTRE TO HOST ATHLETE EXPERIENCE POST-COMPETITION

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today unveiled the experience strand of its Paris 2024 Olympic Games planning, including partnerships with the O’Sullivan Group and the Centre Culturel Irlandais (Irish Cultural Centre) in the heart of Paris.

For the first time in twelve years, the Olympic Games will be hosted in Europe. The plans cater for the high levels of anticipated interest from Irish fans and include details about the Team Ireland Supporter’s House and Team Ireland Family House which will provide both support and entertainment for supporters at Games time.

The partnership with the Centre Culturel Irlandais will provide direct support for athlete experience and transition following competition. The setting will also provide opportunities to incorporate a cultural and promotional strand to enhance the reputation of Ireland internationally through arts and culture and to recognise the significance of the Games as marking the centenary of Ireland’s first independent participation.

The Paris-based O’Sullivan Group will play a key role in hosting and entertaining Irish fans who will be visiting the French capital to enjoy and support the Games. The official Team Ireland Supporter’s House is in ‘O’Sullivans By The Mill’, beside the famous Moulin Rouge. Offering live Games action focused on Irish interest, this venue will feature live music and entertainment acts during the Games period and caters for 950 supporters.

For the parents and families who will be travelling, a focused experience package will also be available in the mornings and afternoons, with the Team Ireland Family House confirmed as O’Sullivan’s Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR)’. Situated near the Champs Élysées, this venue will provide a morning and afternoon meeting point with the opportunity to provide support and assistance to athletes’ families.

The Centre Culturel Irlandais offers a fantastic addition to the athlete experience, offering an opportunity for athletes to unwind post-competition, and to enjoy Paris from within a beautiful oasis steeped in history, not far from the Panthéon. In contrast to the locked-down Games of Tokyo, this experience will allow athletes to enjoy the Parisian celebrations once they leave the Athletes’ Village, and to enjoy some of the arts and cultural activities that will take place in the centre during that time.

Announcing the Team Ireland Experience Plan for Paris 2024, Olympic Federation of Ireland President, Sarah Keane said,

“I am delighted to see the progress made on this important area to ensure that athletes, their families, and wider supporter groups can enjoy what we all hope will be a very special Games for Team Ireland. I want to thank our partners in Paris for their work, along with our own team and sponsors in helping to develop this special experience package.”

Speaking today, Peter Sherrard CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said,

“Today’s announcement brings into focus an important strand of our Paris 2024 planning with an emphasis on athlete, family, and supporter experience. Working closely with our partners in Paris, we look forward to making the Games of Paris 2024 a very special centenary celebration for Team Ireland.”

Commercial Director with the Olympic Federation of Ireland Catherine Tiernan said,

“We are delighted to work with the O’Sullivan Group for Paris 2024. Their flagship venue, ‘O’Sullivan’s By the Mill’ will be the Team Ireland Supporter’s House during the Games, while ‘O’Sullivan’s at Franklin D. Roosevelt’ will host our athletes’ families for lunch and brunches during the day. The O’Sullivan Group started in 1995 and now has over 25 Venues throughout Paris and France. It was set up by Irish man Thomas St John who has embedded the vibrancy of the Irish entertainment culture into Paris, we look forward to working with Thomas and his team during the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, and London 2012 Olympian in Triathlon, Gavin Noble added,

"Whilst we are very much performance focussed, part of our Paris vision is to create, facilitate and extend the Olympic experience, particularly for our athletes post-competition and so we are very excited about the opportunity to work with both the Centre Culturel Irlandais and the O'Sullivan group on many levels"

Founder & CEO of O’Sullivan’s Group Thomas St. John added,

“I am proud and honoured to be a partner in this memorable event where we witness and celebrate the achievements of our Irish athletes. Our O’Sullivans venues are a beacon of Irish entertainment and camaraderie in Paris, and we can’t wait to create incredible memories with you next summer!”

Director of the Centre Culturel Irlandais, Nora Hickey M’Sichili

“We are thrilled to host Ireland’s finest athletes and their families post-competition and to create opportunities to celebrate Irish culture in its broadest sense, marking the centenary of Ireland’s participation in the Olympics when artists Jack B. Yeats and Oliver St John Gogarty brought home medals.”

The Paris Olympic Games run from the 26th of July to the 11th of August 2024 and qualification for athletes and sports is ongoing.