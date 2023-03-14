500 Days To Go | Paris 2024 | Win a Free Entry To The Marathon For All (10km)

On 14 March 2023, with 500 days to go before the Olympic Games begin, Paris 2024, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French embassies and the overseas French territories bearing the ‘Terre de Jeux 2024’ label will invite the world to take part in a 24-hour relay which celebrates the power of sport.

The relay will pass through all five continents and engage the general public and figures from the world of sport in hour long sporting activities each starting at 9 a.m. local time. This extraordinary global event will showcase sport’s unique ability to bring people together through the energy of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 said: “In just over 500 days’ time, Paris and France will welcome the world and this relay will enable the whole world to celebrate sport for 24 hours non-stop! We are grateful to all the territories and embassies involved in this second edition of the relay, which is being organised as part of the Terre de Jeux 2024 programme. Crossing 116 countries and overseas territories and with 20,000 participants, the relay will be even bigger than before. It highlights the role of sport, which gives us the opportunity to work together, to share experiences and to push through our own limits, together. On 14 March, this message will be broadcast all over the world thanks to the relay and its ambassadors!”

Samuel Ducroquet, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador for Sport added: “The relay around the world carries a message that is both symbolic and ambitious. It is a testament to the ability of the Paris 2024 Games, thanks to our diplomatic network, to unite our overseas communities and partners in all corners of the world. On 14 March, the commitment shown by our embassies and consulates will illustrate the determination of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to ensure that the reach of the Olympic and Paralympic Games extends far beyond our national borders, with the values of solidarity, equality and inclusion right at the heart of their initiatives.”

The Relay around the world: 24 hours of sport across all five continents

Following the success of the first edition held in 2022, when more than 44 overseas embassies and territories and over 8,000 participants were involved, the second relay will cross more than 116 countries and overseas territories. A total of 128 embassies, consulates, permanent representations of France and DROM-COM bearing the ‘Terre de Jeux 2024’ label will take part in the relay paying tribute to each country’s sports and athletes. The event will begin in New Zealand before crossing Oceania, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, and finishing in the Pacific, in French Polynesia.

Once each event is finished, the baton will pass to the embassies and DROM-COM in the next time zone, who will stage their own event, and so on and so forth for a total of 24 hours. The passing of the baton in this global relay will be organised and implemented through social media. In parallel to the relay, a host of events (exhibitions, sporting outreach activities, press briefings, round tables, etc.) will be organised by the participants in order to draw attention to the approaching Paris 2024 Games all over the world.

Sporting initiatives and solidarity events for “Games Wide Open”

French embassies bearing the ‘Terre de Jeux 2024’ label are expecting tens of thousands of participants in the relay. More than 100 athletes will take part around the world, with events planned in around 40 sports and disciplines including cricket, taekwondo, stand-up paddle, skateboarding, pétanque, long jump, discus and javelin, para-athletics, and para-badminton. Ellen Keane, Paralympic gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Games and bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Games, and Kellie Harrington, Olympic boxing champion at the Tokyo 2020 Games will be expected in Ireland; Tunisia’s most decorated swimmer and athlete in Olympic Games history with two gold medals and one bronze, will take part in Tunisia. Meanwhile, Jean Patry, French volleyball medallist at Tokyo 2020, will take part in Italy and Paula Pareto, Argentinian judo bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Games, will participate in an event organised by the French embassy in Argentina.

A wide range of activities will be organised in each participating country and territory.

In Ireland, between 9am and 10am on the 14th of March, we are asking people to jog, run, walk and record the activity, sharing a picture to social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram), fill out the form HERE and upload a screenshot of your social media post BEFORE 12PM on the day along with your details to be in with a chance of winning a FREE entry to the Marathon For All (10KM) at next year's Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

Alternatively if you are located in Dublin you have the chance to take part in an in-person fun run in Sean Moore park on March 14th (check-in 8:45am), registration for that event is HERE

To follow on Social Media the Relay around the world, follow the Paris 2024 Twitter account via #TerredeJeux2024 and the Social Wall “Terre de Jeux 2024”