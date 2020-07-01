Coyle and Brassil reach women’s final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Budapest

Natalya Coyle and Sive Brassil each made a solid start to their season at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Budapest after qualifying for the women’s final.

Coyle, 30, finished 6th in her qualification group with 1,053 points, guaranteeing her participation in Friday’s final.

The resumption of elite modern pentathlon competition after 13 months also ended in a positive outcome for Brassil, 27, who finished 9th in her qualification group with 1,050 points.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete in men’s qualification tomorrow (March 25).

For live competition coverage visit UIPM TV, the UIPM website or download the “UIPM Central” app.