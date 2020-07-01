Both Irish crews through to Gold fleet at Olympic qualifier in Lanzarote

Two race wins on today (Tuesday 23rd March 2021) for Ireland’s Olympic 49er skiff hopefuls Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) have moved the pair into third overall ahead of racing in the Gold fleet series at the Spring Championship off Lanzarote.

The Dublin crew were heading for a top three result in their second race of the day but were disqualified for being fractionally over the line at the start.

However, it was the opening race of the day that offered the biggest thrill for the Irish team as Dickson and Waddilove were chased around the course by team-mates Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme YC) with crew Séafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) who scored two second places plus a tenth in their best day of the series. The Bangor/Cork pairing moved from 17th to tenth overall and also qualified for the Gold fleet.

Racing was delayed briefly this morning waiting for wind to arrive which it did in defiance of forecasts of a light day as conditions built to ideal racing weather with a gentle Atlantic swell.

In the critical Tokyo 2020 qualification race where a single nation place remains to be decided at this event, the original field of six countries has now narrowed to three as Ireland face Belgium and Italy in the contest for the final slot.

Wednesday and Thursdays’ Gold fleet series features three races each day before a single fleet race on Friday to decide the top ten boats for the medal race final.

“Both Irish crews showed their capabilities on the water and in the results today with well deserved places in the Gold fleet ,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. “Two top three results for Ryan and Seafrá have got them into the top ten where they can build further towards Friday’s finale - this event will come down to the wire!”