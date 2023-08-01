Cycling Ireland Announce Track Team For 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Cycling Ireland have announced the Irish track teams that will compete at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and Scotland.

The special multi-discipline World Championships will be held from August 3rd to 13th across a number of venues around Scotland and will see 13 World Championships contested.

With less than a week to go until the championships kick off, the Irish track team has been announced by Cycling Ireland.

The Track World Championships will be contested from August 3rd to 9th. It will take place in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

Track

Five riders will represent Ireland in the 2023 UCI Track World Championships in a team centered around the women’s team pursuit programme.

Alice Sharpe, Lara Gillespie, Emily Kay, Kelly Murphy and Erin Creighton have been selected in the women’s endurance events.

Ireland are hoping to build on an encouraging 2022 Track World Championships and a momentum building UCI Nations Cup campaign.

The women’s team pursuit will take centre stage as Ireland look to continue progress made earlier this year that included three national record performances and a fourth-place finish in the Nations Cup in Cairo back in March.

Ireland missed out on qualifying in the top eight by less than a second at the 2022 Track World Championships, but it’s hoped that the forward strides made over the past nine months can push them to the next level.

Erin Creighton has been called up to her first senior Track World Championships after making the step up from the junior ranks this season. She comes in as the reserve rider for the women’s team pursuit. Mia Griffin had originally been selected but withdrew due to injury.

Women’s endurance events entries will be confirmed in due course.