Just under a week until Ireland Women take part in the Inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup, coach Sean Dancer has announced his squad. Ireland travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the tournament for some final preparation before arriving in Valencia, Spain for the competition which runs from December 11-17.

Ireland will be looking for a strong performance knowing that if they win the tournament, they win the opportunity to compete in the FIH Pro League. Dancer says his young team have developed since the summer and go into the competition with confidence despite some big names missing.

“The last few months have been an important development period for us as a group,” he says. “The Nations Cup presents a high-level tournament for us to use as a checkpoint on our progress. Results are important for us, and we will be focusing on managing games and doing the simple things well to give ourselves the best chance of being successful,” he added.

Dancer sees the forced omission of key players as a chance for other players to step up in the squad. “Ayeisha McFerran and Deirdre Duke are notable exemptions from the team lists; both have been strong performers for us this year and need this time to focus on work priorities,” he admits. “We look forward to having them back with us again early next year. This provides an opportunity for our squad to grow, with Lizzy Murphy already having strong performances in practice games and the first half of her club season in Germany. I am excited to see her step up to this challenge ahead,” he said.

FIH Nations Cup December 2022

1 Holly Micklem

2 Elizabeth Murphy

3 Róisín Upton (VC)

4 Elena Tice

5 Kathryn Mullan (C)

6 Sarah Hawkshaw

7 Naomi Carroll

8 Hannah McLoughlin

9 Sarah McAuley

10 Michelle Carey

11 Charlotte Beggs

12 Siofra O’Brien

13 Ellen Curran

14 Christina Hamill

15 Sarah Torrans

16 Caoimhe Perdue

17 Zara Malseed

18 Niamh Carey

All games can be watched live here Watch.Hockey