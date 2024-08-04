Daniel Wiffen wins bronze in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Team Ireland’s swimming superstar Daniel Wiffen has won an Olympic bronze medal in the 1500m Freestyle final this evening, to add to the gold he won on Tuesday.

In doing so the Armagh swimmer has won Team Ireland’s seventh medal at these Olympic Games, and it is Ireland’s third bronze medal in Paris.

This is the first time in our 100-year history of competing at the Games that Ireland has won seven Olympic medals.

In becoming a double Olympic medallist today twenty-three-year-old Wiffen writes himself into the history books, yet again, by becoming the first Irish man ever to win two Olympic swimming medals.

Speaking afterwards Wiffen said: “I’m happy but a bit disappointed at the same time. I’m looking across the week – I can’t be more pleased to be Olympic champion, but the bronze medal, I know you have to be pleased with any medal but when you hit gold the first time you’re racing you kind of don’t want less that that but I’m happy. We’ve never had a medal at the Olympics before for men so to come away with two -I’m very happy.

On the race itself: “The way I was looking Greg (Paltrinieri) was kind of blocking Bobby (Finke), so I couldn’t see him and then when I saw him way up ahead I said ‘we’re going to be in a very painful race here’ and I did dig deep to try and push it but I just didn’t have enough today.”

On the history he has made: “To be honest it’s quite emotional; I don’t know what to say. I’m just thinking in my head – a gold and a bronze, I can’t be more happy and today’s race didn’t go my way but who cares, I’m Olympic champion!”

The race was won by reigning Olympic champion Bobby Finke of the USA in a new world and olympic record time of 14:30.67, with Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri taking silver in 14:34.55, and Wiffen touching for bronze in 14:39.63.

Daniel Wiffen has been coached to his success by Andi Manley in Loughborough University, where he is studying, alongside his twin brother Nathan. From Magheralin in Armagh Wiffen has had the most remarkable year becoming the first Irish swimmer to ever medal at a World Long Course Championships in February, before becoming double world champion in the 800m & 1500m freestyle.

RESULT Sunday 4th August 2024

Swimming, Men’s 1500m Freestyle final, Daniel Wiffen, BRONZE MEDAL in 14:39.63