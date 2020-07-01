David Harte Selected to Become Olympian AFEC Assessor

Rio Olympian and world class hockey goalkeeper, David Harte, announced as one of twenty Olympians to complete the World Academy of Sport's Athlete Friendly Education Centre Assessor training programme

Twenty Olympians, today, celebrated the completion of the World Academy of Sport’s (WAoS) Athlete Friendly Education Centre (AFEC) Assessor training programme in a Virtual Graduation ceremony and will now work to provide more support and continue to grow the AFEC schools project and network.

The WAoS AFEC project accredits schools which provide flexible learning pathways combined with excellent support services to student-athletes. This combined support enables students to better balance both education and sporting commitments and maintain a dual career approach.

The Olympians were selected for the training programme from an outstanding pool of more than 170 applicants who shared this opportunity as part of an MOU signed with the World Olympians Association (WOA) in 2020 to provide Olympians with new education and work opportunities.

David Harte, who is also a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's Athletes' Commission is also the secretary of the European Olympic Committees' Athletes' Commission. Speaking about completing the course, Harte said:

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been selected to participate in this really important intiative for athletes. Considering the high calibre and quantity of applicants, I'm honoured to have been chosen to play a role in making sure that athletes can compete at the top level while continuing their education, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Chris Solly, Managing Director at WAoS, commented:

“With such amazing Olympians applying for this opportunity, we would have liked to have taken on all the interested Olympians for this programme. All applicants shared a clear passion to give back to their sport and young aspiring athletes by actively promoting the importance of continuing education while competing in a chosen sport. WAoS hopes to have more opportunities for these applicants in the future. For those who participated in the training and were here today, our WAoS team is excited to be working with this inspirational group of Olympians who during the training showed enthusiasm, knowledge and passion in assisting schools around the world to support the next generation of athletes.”

Speaking at the ceremony, WOA President Joël Bouzou OLY, said:

“Congratulations to my fellow Olympians on achieving this important qualification and for adapting to the challenges of completing your training in a virtual environment. Becoming an Athlete Friendly Education Centre Assessor is a unique accomplishment and will provide many new opportunities. “As Olympians, you have already inspired communities around the world during your competing careers and now you have the opportunity to enhance your legacies and support future generations of sports men and women.”

The twenty Olympians selected, trained and graduating include:

• Rodrigo Pacheo OLY – Peru, Badminton, London 2012

• Akiko Thomson-Guevara OLY – Philippines, Swimming, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996

• Kaarle McCulloch OLY – Australia, Track Cycling, London 2012, *reserve Rio 2016, *selected Tokyo 2020

• Juliet Haslam OLY – Australia, Hockey, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000

• Christine Arthur OLY – New Zealand, Hockey, Los Angeles 1984, Barcelona 1992

• Lydia O’Loughlin OLY – New Zealand, Swimming, Atlanta 1996

• Conrad Francis OLY – Sri Lanka, Swimming, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004

• Alex Almoukov OLY – Australia, Biathlon, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014

• Nikki Hamblin OLY – New Zealand, Athletics, Rio 2016

• DJ Forbes OLY – New Zealand, Rugby, Rio 2016

• David Harte OLY – Ireland, Hockey, Rio 2016

• Myriam Baverel OLY – France, Taekwondo, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004

• Benny Lin OLY – Indonesia, Tennis, Barcelona 1992

• Heather Fell OLY – Great Britain, Modern Pentathlon, Beijing 2008

• Kristaps Zvejjeks OLY – Latvia, Alpine Ski, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018

• Riccardo Mazzetti OLY – Italy, Sport Shooting, Rio 2016

• Sabine Hazboun OLY – Palestine, Swimming, London 2012

• Suzanne Grayson OLY – Australia, Athletics, Atlanta 1996

• Shelley Rudman OLY – Great Britain, Skeleton, Bobsleigh, Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014

• Philipp Waeffler OLY – Switzerland, Modern Pentathlon, Atlanta 1996

Moving into 2021, the Olympian AFEC Assessors will be providing advice and accrediting new schools as well as engaging with the global network of AFEC schools in activities including virtual and face-to-face school visits, and Q&A webinars.

For more information about AFEC, please visit www.istudy.sport