DIVER JAKE PASSMORE OFFICIALLY SELECTED FOR PARIS

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially confirmed that Jake Passmore will be competing for Team Ireland in the Men’s 3m Springboard at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The eighteen-year-old achieved his qualification based on his World Championship result in Doha in February where he placed 17th, improving from 44th at the 2023 World Championships.

Diving takes place in the Aquatic Centre near Saint-Denis, with Passmore’s events running from 6 – 8 August. The Aquatic Centre is one of only two venues that were built specifically for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will be connected to the Stade de France by a footbridge. Following the Games, this becomes a legacy venue that will be utilised by the local French community.

Speaking on the official selection, Passmore, said,

“I’m a bit lost for words, really. It’s not something I expected to happen this year, so I’m taking every bit of this as a bonus and a bit of experience, to see what I can do. I think I was always capable of finishing the season where I did, luckily, I had a few more good days than bad and got the qualification spot for Paris. I’m hoping for a few more good days this year.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“This is a great opportunity for Jake, and we are delighted for him. This is his first Olympic Games, he competed with us at the European Games last summer, so it is great to see his progression. We are excited for Jake, and for his parents and everyone who has supported him on the journey, and are particularly pleased for his coach, Marc Holdsworth who will be travelling with him to the Games.”

Speaking on the official selection, Performance Director, Jon Rudd said,

“Jake is one of the most exciting young springboard divers worldwide, and a prestigious talent such as his thoroughly deserves to be able to showcase their abilities at an Olympic Games. Opting to miss the European Championships to train in anticipation of this invitation, Jake will ensure that Irish diving is represented at the Olympics for the third Games in a row, and he is an athlete that is capable of quite sensational performances at the highest level of competition.”

This brings to sixty-six the official number of athletes who have so far been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the beginning of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th of July.

TEAM IRELAND PARIS DIVING ANNOUNCEMENT:

Men’s 3m Springboard:

Jake Passmore (Leeds/grandmother from Dublin)

Staff:

Jon Rudd – Performance Director

Damien Ball – Team Manager

Marc Holdsworth – Coach