Documentary on Kenneth Egan

TG4 to feature Olympic Silver Medallist and OFI Athletes' Commission member Kenneth Egan Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 21:30

Olympic boxer, Kenny Egan will feature on this week's Finné on Wednesday night at 9:30pm. Although many of us are familiar with the story of the Clondalkin-born boxer who took home a silver medal from the Beijing Olympics in 2008, we are less familiar with his subsequent battle with severe alcoholism. In this candid account of his life’s escapades, we gain a striking insight into the highs of sport, but also a searing understanding of the worst degrees of his alcohol abuse that spiralled out of control after his victory.



Award-winning documentary series, Finné explores the personal testimony of those who have lived through trying times. Here, they tell their stories from the inside out. Produced by Aisling Ni Fhlaitheartha for Galway’s Tua Films alongside series producer and originator Paddy Hayes and presented by RTÉ’s courts correspondent, Orla O’Donnell, Finné is a jaw-dropping, Netflix-inspired documentary series shining a light into the darkest corners of Irish society. Through riveting first person testimony, Finné recounts intimate stories of triumphs and traumas, of Davids and Goliaths, of dogged resilience and human frailties. Season 1 was awarded the Human Rights award at the prestigious Justice Media Awards in 2019.



The programme will air on TG4 on Wednesday night at 9.30pm and can be viewed worldwide on the TG4 player on TG4.ie



