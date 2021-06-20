European Boxing Road to Tokyo - Paris Qualifiers

Team Ireland arrived in Paris on June 1st for the upcoming European Boxing Road to Tokyo Event taking place from June 4th-8th in Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette. This tournament marks the resumption of the Qualification process for European athletes after it was paused in London in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A nine-strong team has been selected for the tournament consisting of those who were originally still in the competition at the pausing of the competition & also the addition of Gytis Lisinskas who has replaced the retired Dean Gardiner in the super-heavyweight (91kg+) division.

The coaching team are extremely pleased with preparations over the last number of months & we are all excited to see these athletes have the opportunity to book their seat on the plane to Tokyo after the resilience & determination they have shown throughout a challenging year. The team is listed in full below & you can follow live updates on all of our social media channels. Live streaming will also be available via the Olympic Channel.

57kg Michaela Walsh

60kg Kellie Harrington

75kg Aoife O'Rourke

52kg Brendan Irvine (Tokyo Qualified)

63kg George Bates

69kg Aidan Walsh

81kg Emmet Brennan

91kg Kirill Afanasev

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas