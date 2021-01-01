European Gymnastics Championships - Team Announcement & How To Watch

Gymnastics Ireland is happy to announce the selected Men's and Women's Artistic team to compete at the 2023 European Championships in Antalya, Turkey from the 11th - 16th April as follows:

Men’s Artistic Gymnasts

Adam Steele

Dominick Cunningham

Eamon Montgomery

Rhys McClenaghan

Niall Hooton

Women’s Artistic Gymnasts

Hallie Hilton

Emma Slevin

Jane Heffernan

Kate Molloy

Coaches

Chris Muras

Josie Hayes

Sergey Sizhanov

The 2023 European Championships kick off on Tuesday 11th April in Antalya, Turkey. Read on to find out how you can watch and follow Team Ireland in action!

Qualifiers

11th April - Men's Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.15pm Irish time

12th April - Women's Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.30pm Irish time

All-Around Finals

13th April - Men's All-Around Final from 2.00 to 4.45pm Irish time

14th April - Women's All-Around Final 2.00 to 4.00pm Irish time

Apparatus Finals

15th April - Men's Apparatus Final Day 1- Floor, Pommel & Rings from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time

15th April - Women's Apparatus Final Day 1- Vault & Uneven bars from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time

16th April - Men's Apparatus Final Day 2- Vault, Parallel Bar & High Bar from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time

16th April - Women's Apparatus Final Day 2- Beam & Floor from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time

Live Streaming

Qualifications will be live streamed at https://gymtv.online/

will be live streamed at https://gymtv.online/ Finals will be live streamed at www.eurovisionsports.tv/europe...

will be live streamed at www.eurovisionsports.tv/europe... Live Scoring will be available at www.smartscoring.com

Best of luck team!