European Gymnastics Championships - Team Announcement & How To Watch

Gymnastics Ireland is happy to announce the selected Men's and Women's Artistic team to compete at the 2023 European Championships in Antalya, Turkey from the 11th - 16th April as follows:

Men’s Artistic Gymnasts

  • Adam Steele
  • Dominick Cunningham
  • Eamon Montgomery
  • Rhys McClenaghan
  • Niall Hooton

Women’s Artistic Gymnasts

  • Hallie Hilton
  • Emma Slevin
  • Jane Heffernan
  • Kate Molloy

Coaches

  • Chris Muras
  • Josie Hayes
  • Sergey Sizhanov

The 2023 European Championships kick off on Tuesday 11th April in Antalya, Turkey. Read on to find out how you can watch and follow Team Ireland in action!

Qualifiers

  • 11th April - Men's Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.15pm Irish time
  • 12th April - Women's Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.30pm Irish time

All-Around Finals

  • 13th April - Men's All-Around Final from 2.00 to 4.45pm Irish time
  • 14th April - Women's All-Around Final 2.00 to 4.00pm Irish time

Apparatus Finals

  • 15th April - Men's Apparatus Final Day 1- Floor, Pommel & Rings from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time
  • 15th April - Women's Apparatus Final Day 1- Vault & Uneven bars from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time
  • 16th April - Men's Apparatus Final Day 2- Vault, Parallel Bar & High Bar from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time
  • 16th April - Women's Apparatus Final Day 2- Beam & Floor from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time

Live Streaming

Best of luck team!Follow live scoring on our Twitter page. For more exciting gymnastics news follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube by searching for @GymnasticsIre #GymasticsIreland #Sportstartshere

  • SPONSOR

  • OFFICIAL PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram