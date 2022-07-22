Eve finishes top of the silver fleet in Texas

Eve McMahon has finished in 44th place and leader of the silver fleet at the 2022 ILCA 6 World Championship in Texas last night.

The fleet divided earlier in the week, with Eve just missing the cut for gold fleet. She then went on to take three first places and one second in the final series in the silver fleet.

This is the second World Championship at senior level for Eve after a highly successful summer of youth sailing. She was coached in Texas by her former teammate and mentor Annalise Murphy.

Rory Fitzpatrick Irish Sailing Head Coach commented

“the Women’s ILCA 6 Worlds is one of the hardest events you can do in single-handed female racing. It’s great to be able to do this event to learn about your game so young. Taking on the challenge with Annalise to guide her has given Eve a great insight into the training and preparation in store for senior Olympic sailing”.

The event was won by the Danish Olympic gold medallist Anne-Marie Rindom.

