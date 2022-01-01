Team Ireland at the Women's European Boxing Championships: Six Bronze Medals Secured with possible silver and gold

Amy Broadhurst, Christina Desmond, Michaela Walsh, Shannon Sweeney, Kellie Harrington and Caitlin Fryers have all won their quarter-final bouts meaning Team Ireland have secured at least 6 Bronze medals and a chance at winning silver or gold in Montenegro.

Broadhurst, moved into the light welterweight semi-finals with a victory over her Serbia's Milena Malovic, she is looking to add to the gold medal she secured at the World Championships in Istanbul earlier this year.

Credit ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Mayo woman, Shannon Sweeney dominated her fight with Slovakia's Nicole Durikova; the referee forced to give her opponent a standing count in the first. Another two standing counts in the second saw the bout ended early.

Credit ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Michaela Walsh, 2022 Commonwealth Games Champion, saw off Claudia Nechita on a 4-1 split decision in the featherweight class.

Credit ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington was given a tough test by England's Shona Whitwell, winning a tactical battle on a 3-2 split decision. Harrington was able to stay out of danger and pick off her opponent as the rounds went on.

Belfast light flyweight (50kg) Caitlin Fryers won a split decision (3-2) over Bulgarian Zlatislava Chukanova, having gone into the last round with a comfortable lead. Earlier, Enniskerry weltwerweight Kaci Rock was denied a medal as she was beaten on a unanimous decision by German Stefani von Berge.

Credit ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

This means Team Ireland have secured 6 medals these Women's European Championships in Montenegro, with the possibility of winning silver or gold. Later, 2019 European middleweight champion Aoife O'Rourke is also in quarter-final action from around 6.45pm today.

Live streaming is available on the EUBC and IABA YouTube Channels.