EXTENSIVE LIST OF CANDIDATES REVEALED AHEAD OF OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND EGM

On 5 December 2024, an Extraordinary General Meeting will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Cardiff Lane, Dublin, to hold quadrennial elections to form the Board of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI). Aside from six non-officer positions, the position of President and Vice-President will be elected by the member federations of the OFI.

Outgoing OFI President, Sarah Keane, will be stepping down from her position, having been on the Board since 2014, and completing two successful terms as President since 2017.

OFI Chief Executive, Peter Sherrard, will combine his role with a new General Secretary position from the date of elections for the purposes of international representation.

Existing Board members Moira Aston and Lochlann Walsh have put their names forward to run for the position of President, and Sarah O’Shea is unchallenged in her bid to become Vice-President.

Fourteen candidates have been nominated for the positions of non-officer members, including three existing board members.

The link to the full list of candidates and links to the election information and OFI constitution can be found HERE.

In addition to these elected positions the OFI Board also contains two independent directors (Nigel Cowman and Sean Hawkshaw) and a further two independent directors may be co-opted in the next Olympic cycle.

The Chair of the OFI Athletes’ Commission (Shane O’Connor), also sits on the OFI Board. Athletes’ Commission elections are due to take place in early 2025.