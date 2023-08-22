EYOF Athlete Visits To Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps

Team Ireland EYOF medallists Cian Crampton and Conor Murphy visited the kids at the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps this month.

Conor Murphy, who flew to Team Ireland’s first medal of the EYOF in Maribor when he clinched Silver in the boy’s time-trial (cycling), talked through his experience at the Games and about how his love for cycling began. Cian Crampton, who won Team Ireland’s second medal of the EYOF when he won Bronze in the Boy’s Discus Throw (Athletics), treated the kids to a discus throwing masterclass!

