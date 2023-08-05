Final Results from EYOF Banska Bystrica

FINAL RESULTS

Athletics (11 top tens)

BRONZE Boy’s 1500m – Sean Cronin

Final 3rd with 4:02.81

4th Girl’s 800m Heats – Nicole Dinan

Heats 2:12.27 (PB), Finals – 4th with 2:12.92

4th Girl’s 3000m Final – Clodagh Gill

Final 9:47.25 (PB)

4th Boy’s 3000m Final – Cormac Dixon

Finals 8:28.62

5th Boy’s 200m – Toby Thompson

Heats – 22.26 Q for Finals,

5th Boy’s Discus Final – Cian Crampton

Finals 54.76 PB

6th Boy’s Medley Relay Jesse Osas, Toby Thompson, Cormac Crotty, Jason O’Reilly

Q for Final with 1:58.52, Final 1:57.79

6th Boy’s 100m – Jesse Osas

Heats 10.91 (PB) Finals 10.86 (PB)

8th Girl’s 400m – Hollie Kilroe

Heats 56.81 Q for Final, Finals – 57.54

9th Girl’s Medley Relay Okwu Backari, Hannah Falvey, Amy-Jo Kierans, Hollie Kilroe

Heats 2:16.44

10th Girl’s 1500m – Lucy Foster

Heats Q for F – 4:36.17, Final

11th Girl’s Long Jump – Okwu Backari

Heats 5.41, 11th with 5.39

DNF Boy’s 800m – Senan O’Reilly

Heats – qualified for final with 1:58.13

Girl’s 200m – Hannah Falvey

Heats – Q for SF – 25.71, Semis 26.11

Girl’s 100m Hurdles – Okwu Backari

Heats 14.11 PB

Girl’s High Jump – Maeve Fleming

1.65m – doesn’t qualify

Badminton

Dylan Noble and Michelle Shochan of Team Ireland competing in the mixed doubles Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Romeo Makboul (SWE) 2-0 Dylan Noble (IRL) – Men’s Singles R1 (21-7, 21-10)

Santiago Batalha (POR) 2-0 Dylan Noble (IRL) – Boy’s Singles R2 (21-17, 21-18)

Michelle Shochan (IRL) 2-1 Varsha Kumar (GB) – Girl’s Singles R1 (22-20, 22-24, 21-15)

Michelle Shochan (IRL) 1-2 Jelena Buchberger (CRO) Girl’s Singles R2 (18-21, 21-18, 21-12)

Dylan Noble (IRL) WALKOVER Andrei Schmidt (EST) Boy’s Singles R2

Michelle Shochan (IRL) 2-0 Anja Rumpold (AUT) Girl’s Singles R3 (21-13, 21-18)

Michelle Shochan (IRL) 2-0 Marie Stern (GER) Girl’s Singles R4 (23-21, 21-18)

Michelle Shochan (IRL) 1-2 Sofia Stromvall (SWE) Girl’s Singles – Rof 16 (21-18, 19-21, 13-21)

Ireland (Shochan & Noble) 2-0 Armenia (Harutyunyan & Smbatyan) 21-18, 21-19.

Ireland (Shochan & Noble) 2-0 Norway (Aleksandrs Jakovlevs & Katja Ellingsen) 22-24, 18-21

Cycling (4 top tens)

Seth Dunwoody of Team Ireland competing in the boys time trial event. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Boy’s Time Trial (8.4km)

Seth Dunwoody – 5th – 11:06.81

Patrick Casey – 10th – 11:12.55

Sam Coleman – 43rd – 11:39.20

Girl’s Time Trial (8.4km)

Aine Doherty – 10th – 12:40.7

Mya Doocey – 31st – 13:09.11

Ailyah Rafferty – 60th – 13:36.36

Girl’s Road Race:

25th – Aine Doherty (Ireland)

41st – Aliyah Rafferty (Ireland)

69th – Mya Doocey (Ireland)

Boy’s Road Race:

10th – Sam Coleman (IRL)

27th – Seth Dunwoody (IRL)

33rd – Patrick Casey (IRL)

Gymnastics

Maeve McGuinness of Team Ireland comepting in the girls artistic gymnastics event. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

68th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics – Niall Hooten with 68.650

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

40th Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – Lily Russell with 45.1  

50th Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – Sophie McGuinness with 43.850  

72nd Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – Lily Russell with 40.50  

Judo

Bethany McAuley of Team Ireland competing in her 57kg round two match. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bethany McCauley (IRL) V Emma Melis (FRA) – Girl’s Minus 57kg – Loss (0-1)

Swimming

Conor Fitzgerald of Team Ireland competing in the boys 100m event. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

16th Girl’s 100m Freestyle Grace Davison (IRL)

Heats –58.82, Q for Semis, Semis 58.82

Girls 400m Medley Grace Davison (IRL)

Heats – 11th with 5.08.23, did not qualify for finals.

19th Boy’s 100m Freestyle Conor Fitzgerald (IRL)

Heats Q for SF with 52.86, SF –  53.00

Girl’s 200m Breaststroke Grace Davison (IRL)

Heats – Q for SF with 2:42.23, SF  2:39.15

30th Boy’s 50m Freestyle Conor Fitzgerald

Heats 24.69

21st Boy’s 100m Butterfly Conor Fitzgerald

Heats 58.23

Tennis

24 July 2022; Rachel Deegan and Eoghan Jennings of Team Ireland. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Joao Dinis Silva (POR) 2-1 Eoghan Jennings (IRL) – Boy’s Round One (6-2, 4-6, 6-3)

Renata Jamrichova (SVK) 2-0 Rachel Deegan (IRL) – Girl’s Round One (6-1, 6-1)

Ireland (Jennings & Deegan) 2-0 Kosovo (Hajrizi & Rama) – Mixed Doubles Round 1 (61, 6-2)

Ireland (Eoghan Jennings & Rachel Deegan) 0-2 Romania – Mixed Doubles Loss (0-6, 3-6)

