FINTAN MCCARTHY AND PAUL O'DONOVAN WIN RTE SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Ireland’s Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls pair Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claimed another world title after destroying the field at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic and were winners of the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award. The Skibbereen duo had a summer to remember as they also cruised to victory in the final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

2022 European Championships

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy’s stranglehold on the lightweight men's double sculls division tightened further. Pictured above winning the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

The Italian and Swiss crews pushed them hard for the vast majority of this European Championship A final but the closing stages of these races have come to be as inevitable as the dawning of each day.

The Irish duo pulled almost four seconds clear of the Italians by the time they breached the finishing line. Familiar territory for the pair of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Rita who claimed a bronze behind them in Tokyo last year.

2022 World Rowing Championships, Račice, Czech Republic

PAUL O’DONOVAN AND Fintan McCarthy have powered to a gold medal in the Men’s Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Skibbereen stars produced another superb performance, clocking a time of 6:16.46 to be crowned world champions once more. The 2020 Olympic champions and firm favourites were last after 700 metres, but were typically finding their rhythm and getting into their stride. They grabbed the lead by halfway, clocking 3:06.81 as they pulled away from the rest of the field to cross the line well clear. Italy and Ukraine were second and third respectively.

