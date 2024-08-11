FIONNUALA MCCORMACK 28TH IN MARATHON IN RECORD FIFTH GAMES

Becoming the first Irish woman ever to compete at five Olympic Games Team Ireland’s Fionnuala McCormack finished 28th in the Women’s Marathon around the streets of Paris this morning.

ATHLETICS

The Wicklow woman ran a typically strong race, moving up the field throughout and left everything out on the course, as she became Ireland’s first ever five-time female Olympian; having made her Olympic debut in Beijing sixteen years ago.McCormack’s time of 2:30:12 in the searing Parisian heat was impressive as she battled through a particularly demanding course, containing two particularly tough hills, the second of which (a 436m climb) she described as ‘torture’. The Wicklow woman ran a typically strong race, moving up the field throughout and left everything out on the course, as she became Ireland’s first ever five-time female Olympian; having made her Olympic debut in Beijing sixteen years ago.McCormack’s time of 2:30:12 in the searing Parisian heat was impressive as she battled through a particularly demanding course, containing two particularly tough hills, the second of which (a 436m climb) she described as ‘torture’. Speaking afterwards Kilcoole AC’s McCormack was slightly disappointed, and as ever was modest about what she had achieved.



“It wasn’t what I came here for, it was not what I envisaged at all. I feel like I never gave up but it wasn’t what I was hoping for. I would’ve preferred to have been more in the race rather than just surviving it. I would’ve liked to have been top 20. I was 20th in my first one in Rio (2016). I’m not going to stop running, I don’t think I’ll ever do that. Obviously, I’ll have to think about what I do next, but I don’t think I’d want to end on that, I’m not happy with it so I’d prefer to end on a positive,” she said. Asked about becoming Ireland’s first five-time female Olympian she said: “People mention that a lot, but I don’t want to be just a participant in five Olympics, I want to be a performer, and I don’t think I did that today. That’s disappointing. I know it’s not easy to go to five Olympics and be fit. It’s great to be able to do.” Coached by her husband Alan, the 39-year-old has been training at altitude in recent weeks in Font-Romeu. A mother to three young girls; Isla, Isabelle and Naomi, while competing at the pinnacle of the sport, McCormack was naturally keen to play that down. “They were decisions and choices that I made, and I was very lucky to make. It’s great to have the three girls to go back to now. They don’t care how I performed. They got to come away on a training camp for the summer with us and they loved it. All those things are special and I’m so glad that I can do this and have them because it wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t. I’d be missing something special. I know how lucky I am,” she said.

Fionnuala McCormack has run the marathon at the last two Games in Rio and Tokyo, finishing inside the top 25 on both occasions. In her first Games in Beijing 2008 she raced the Steeplechase, and the 5,000m and 10,000m in London at the 2012 Games.

Like every Irish athlete at these Games McCormack referenced the Irish support: “Out there on the course it was unbelievable, the amount of people out there cheering for me, from Wicklow. The amount of people that knew my name, I know they’re Irish people out there because so many people can’t pronounce my name so when I hear Fionnuala I know – I’m the only Fionnuala in the race so it is great to hear, even when you’re struggling you almost like up your game a bit because the support was unbelievable out there.”

The race was won by Sifan Hassan of Netherlands in a new Olympic Record time of 2:22:55 on the back of two bronze medals on the track already at these Games in the 5000m and 10,000m. World record holder Tigat Assefa of Ethiopia took silver three seconds down, with Hellen Obiri of Kenya running a PB of 2:23.10 in bronze.

LATER

TRACK CYCLING

The last of Team Ireland’s competitors; Lara Gillespie is currently in action on the final day of these Paris Olympic Games, competing in the women’s Omnium; the testing multi-race event which is track cycling’s equivalent of athletics’ heptathlon but with only four elements.

There are four different elements to the Omnium. It starts with a ‘Scratch’ race over 7.5km, then a ‘Tempo’ race (with a series of intermediate sprints), and an ‘Elimination Race’ (where the last rider is eliminated each time they cross the finish line). Riders accumulate points for finishing positions in the first three legs which is then added to their score in the final ‘Points Race’ of 25km (100 laps); usually the decisive race in the series.

Gillespie has already finished the Scratch race coming home 15th of the 22 riders, narrowly managing to avoid a crash in the closing 30m.

CLOSING CEREMONY

The Closing Ceremony of these Games gets underway at 8pm tonight with Olympic medallists Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry the flagbearers leading the Irish team into the Stade de France.

RESULTS DAY 16 – SATURDAY 10TH AUGUST 2024

Athletics, Women’s Marathon, Fionnuala McCormack, 28th overall in 2:30.12 SB

Track Cycling, Women’s Omnium, Scratch race, Lara Gillespie, 15th of 22 riders

SCHEDULE DAY 16 – SUNDAY 11TH AUGUST 2024

(All times are Irish times – Paris is one hour ahead)

10.57am Track Cycling, Women’s Omnium, Tempo Race, Lara Gillespie

11.53am Track Cycling, Women’s Omnium, Elimination Race, Lara Gillespie

12.56pm Track Cycling, Women’s Omnium, Points Race, Lara Gillespie

8.00pm Closing Ceremony, Stade de France