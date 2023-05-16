Flogas is now the energy behind Team Ireland

Flogas and the Olympic Federation of Ireland to power Team Ireland on their journey to Paris 2024

Flogas, the experts in gas, electricity and renewable energy solutions, is delighted to announce they have become the Official Energy Partner of Team Ireland for Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As a company Flogas is committed to providing energy solutions for everyone (#EnergyForEveryone), Flogas is excited to support these incredible athletes as they represent Ireland on the world stage.

Flogas is committed to supporting strong vibrant communities and believe that sport plays a vital role in doing so. By partnering with Team Ireland for the Paris Olympics 2024, Flogas is not only supporting top athletes but also encouraging young athletes to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director, John Rooney, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Team Ireland for the Paris Olympics 2024. At Flogas, we believe that everyone should have access to the energy they need to achieve their goals, whether that’s powering their homes, businesses, or their sporting careers. We are excited to be sponsoring Team Ireland, and we cannot wait to see them compete at the highest level.”

Peter Sherrard, CEO of Olympic Federation of Ireland: “We are delighted to welcome Flogas to the OFI family as a proud partner of Team Ireland. We look forward to working closely together to support the athletes and help them achieve their goals as they prepare for Paris 2024 and beyond.”

Amy Broadhurst, World Champion boxer and Olympic hopeful: “It is exciting to see the preparations build as we embark on the qualification period. Having Flogas on board to help power our Olympic dreams through their partnership with the OFI means that Team Ireland athletes can leave no stone unturned on our Olympic journey.

For more information about Flogas and the Team Ireland campaign, please visit www.Flogas.ie.