KICKBOXING TEAM NAMED FOR EUROPEAN GAMES

Kickboxing makes its Olympic Movement debut at Krakow 2023

World Class team named for the Team Ireland at the European Games

In just over one month, Team Ireland will be competing at the European Games in Krakow, Poland, with a team of over 120 athletes set to represent Ireland. The multi-sport event is run by the European Olympic Committees and takes place between the 20th of June and the 2nd of July, with 7000 athletes competing from 48 countries over the 12 days of competition.

The European Games play a key role in introducing new sports to the programme, with a view to them potentially becoming events on the Olympic Games programme. Marking the first sport to be announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland for these games, a strong Irish kickboxing team has been named. Kickboxing is making its debut on the Olympic stage, and Team Ireland will be represented in ten events by nine world-class athletes.

Irish kickboxers have enjoyed considerable international success over the past number of years, and the nine athletes who have been selected to compete at the Myslenice Arena between the 30th of June and the 2nd of July are no strangers to world-class podiums.

TEAM IRELAND KICKBOXERS:

Nicole Bannon (Tallaght) Pointfighting – 60kg, Light Contact – 60kg

Jodie Browne (Tallaght) Pointfighting – 70kg

Peter Carr (Cabra, Dublin) Full Contact – 75kg

Eoin Glynn (Tallaght) Full Contact – 63kg

Luke McCann (Carbery, Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 63kg

Conor McGlinchey (Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 84kg

Tony Stephenson (Bantry) Light Contact – 69kg

Nathan Tait (Carbery, Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 74kg

Amy Wall (Bray, Co. Wicklow) Full Contact – 60kg

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said,

“We are very happy to kick off our team announcements with Kickboxing, which was the first sport to achieve European Games qualification last year. This is the first Olympic experience for these athletes, and for the sport itself, and we are very much looking forward to supporting their performances and putting the spotlight on our successful Irish kickboxers.”

David Heffernan, Kickboxing Team Manager said:

“This is a big moment for our sport, and we have nine incredibly talented athletes ready to take on the challenge. It is our first time competing within the Olympic multi-sports environment and we are looking forward to showcasing our sport. I will be very proud watching our athletes who have dedicated so much time and resource wearing those prestigious Olympic rings while competing at this event.”

This is the first team announcement for the European Games from Team Ireland, in the event that will see Irish athletes compete across seventeen sports, with many of them part of Olympic qualification pathway. More team announcements will follow over the coming weeks.

More about the athletes:

Nicole Bannon (Tallaght)

Pointfighting – 60kg

Light Contact – 60kg

Bannon is the only athlete to qualify for two disciplines. She is the WAKO World Bronze Medallist and has been competing since she was 8 years of age.

Jodie Browne (Tallaght)

Pointfighting – 70kg

Browne is currently the WAKO Senior World and European Champion and is heading to Krakow as one of the favourites for the title. She combines her sport with college work and studies media and criminology in Maynooth.

Peter Carr (Cabra, Dublin)

Full Contact – 75kg

Carr is a WAKO Junior World and European Champion and combines his training with his role as a lifeguard and martial arts instructor.

Eoin Glynn (Tallaght)

Full Contact – 63kg

The Tallaght man is a WAKO European Bronze medallist and combines his training with his job as a qualified electrician and work as a civil servant working in the Climate Action Department.

Luke McCann (Carbery, Co. Kildare)

Pointfighting – 63kg

McCann is a two-time WAKO World Bronze medallist and holds titles from international events across Europe.

Conor McGlinchey (Co. Kildare)

Pointfighting – 84kg

The WAKO European Silver Medallist and two-time WAKO Junior World Champion is a Law student in UCC. On the back of his sensational season he was awarded overall sportsperson of the year in UCC in 2023.

Tony Stephenson (Bantry)

Light Contact – 69kg

Stephenson is one of the most decorated athletes on the team, as a two-time WAKO World Champion, two-time WAKO European Champion, as well as enjoying significant success as a junior.

Nathan Tait (Carbery, Co. Kildare)

Pointfighting – 74kg

Tait has been competing in martial arts since he was 6 years of age, and in that time became the WAKO Junior World Champion and WAKO European Silver Medallist. He combines training with his job as a plasterer.

Amy Wall (Bray, Co. Wicklow)

Full Contact – 60kg

The Bray school-teacher has an impressive sporting resume which includes three WAKO World titles, a WAKO European Silver and Bronze Medal.