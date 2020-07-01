Green Army take on Scotland in Final Home Preparations for European’s

The Green Army will take on Scotland this weekend, the 15th and 16th of May, in Queen’s University Belfast. The sides last met in July 2019, with Ireland coming away from the series in Stormont with two wins and a draw.

The uncapped matches will be part of the final home match preparations for this summer’s European Championships in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Ireland will face Scotland as part of Pool A in the European Championships in June. Tournament hosts, and World Number One, the Netherlands will also play in Pool A of the Championship, with Spain completing the group.

With the EuroHockey Championships now an integral aspect of the World Cup qualification process, the 2018 silver medallists will be keen to ensure they maximise every opportunity to allow them to perform this summer in Amstelveen not only as a warmup for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games but also to secure their spot in the 2022 World Cup.

The squad for these matches is as follows:

Carey Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped Carroll Naomi Munster Striker 111 Colvin Lizzie Ulster Midfielder 196 Duke Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141 Evans Nicola Leinster Striker 198 Frazer Megan Ulster Midfielder 136 Hawkshaw Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33 Malseed Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped Matthews Hannah Leinster Defender 147 McAuley Sarah Leinster Defender Uncapped McCay Shirley Ulster Defender 306 McLoughlin Hannah Leinster Defender 14 McFerran Ayeisha Ulster Goalkeeper 100 Mullan Katie Ulster Midfielder 193 Murphy Elizabeth Leinster Goalkeeper 13 O'Flanagan Anna Leinster Striker 207 O'Flanagan Grace Leinster Goalkeeper 36 Torrans Sarah Leinster Striker 26 Upton Roisin Munster Defender 76 Watkins Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226

Speaking on the announcement, Head Coach Sean Dancer, said “These are our final matches ahead of European selection. We’re really looking forward to getting some games under pressure in the lead up to a major tournament”. These matches will not be lived streamed