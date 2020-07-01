Green Army take on Scotland in Final Home Preparations for European’s

The Green Army will take on Scotland this weekend, the 15th and 16th of May, in Queen’s University Belfast. The sides last met in July 2019, with Ireland coming away from the series in Stormont with two wins and a draw.

The uncapped matches will be part of the final home match preparations for this summer’s European Championships in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Ireland will face Scotland as part of Pool A in the European Championships in June. Tournament hosts, and World Number One, the Netherlands will also play in Pool A of the Championship, with Spain completing the group.

With the EuroHockey Championships now an integral aspect of the World Cup qualification process, the 2018 silver medallists will be keen to ensure they maximise every opportunity to allow them to perform this summer in Amstelveen not only as a warmup for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games but also to secure their spot in the 2022 World Cup.

The squad for these matches is as follows:

CareyMichelleLeinster                 Midfielder             Uncapped
CarrollNaomiMunster               Striker                     111
ColvinLizzieUlster                    Midfielder              196
DukeDeirdreLeinster                Midfielder               141
EvansNicolaLeinster                Striker                      198
FrazerMeganUlster                   Midfielder                136
HawkshawSarahLeinster                Midfielder                33
MalseedZaraUlster                    Striker                      Uncapped
MatthewsHannahLeinster                Defender                 147
McAuleySarahLeinster                Defender                 Uncapped
McCayShirleyUlster                    Defender                306
McLoughlinHannahLeinster                Defender                 14
McFerranAyeishaUlster                    Goalkeeper             100
MullanKatieUlster                    Midfielder               193
MurphyElizabethLeinster                Goalkeeper             13
O'FlanaganAnnaLeinster                Striker                      207
O'FlanaganGraceLeinster                Goalkeeper             36
TorransSarahLeinster                Striker                      26
UptonRoisinMunster               Defender                 76
WatkinsChloeLeinster                Midfielder               226

Speaking on the announcement, Head Coach Sean Dancer, said “These are our final matches ahead of European selection. We’re really looking forward to getting some games under pressure in the lead up to a major tournament”. These matches will not be lived streamed

