Gymnastics Ireland Showcase Men’s Team ahead of European Championships in Munich 

The Gymnastics Ireland Senior Men’s Team made up of Rhys McClenaghan (23), Dominick Cunningham (27), Daniel Fox (26), Eamon Montgomery (19) & Ewan McAteer (23) were on hand today to showcase their skills along with Junior member Niall Hooton (18). The men will compete in qualifications on Thursday 18th (Snr) and Friday 19th (Jnr). Qualifications & All-Around Finals have been merged for this event and Apparatus Finals will take place on Sunday 21st August.

The Women’s Senior team comprising of Emma Slevin (19), Emily Moorhead (15), Bláthnaid Higgins (18), Halle Hilton (18) & Kate Molloy (18) are due to start their competition on Thursday 11th August. The Senior Women’s Team departed for Munich on Sunday last, 7th August accompanied by the Women's Junior Team, Lily Russell (13), Sophie McGuinness (14), Maeve McGuinness (14), Caoimhe Ní Drisceoil (15) & Aisling Hurley (14) who are competing this Friday 12th August.

See below timetable for Women’s Junior and Senior competitions which take place from Thursday 11th to Sunday 14th August:

Qualification and All-Around Finals

Thursday 11th August - Women’s Senior Team, Subdivision 2: 11:20 – 13:30 (Irish Time)



Friday 12th August - Women’s Junior Team, Subdivision 1: 11:20 – 13:20 (Irish Time)



*Please note that for this competition, qualifiers and all-around finals have been merged

Apparatus Finals

Sunday 14th August - Women’s Junior Apparatus Finals: 09:00 – 12:05 (Irish Time)

Sunday 14th August - Women’s Senior Apparatus Finals: 13:30 – 16:30 (Irish Time)

See below timetable for Men's Junior and Senior competitions which take place from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st August:

Qualification and All-Around Finals

Thursday 18th August - Men’s Senior Team, Subdivision 1: 09:00 – 11:50 (Irish Time)

Friday 19th August - Men’s Junior Team, Subdivision 3: 16:30 – 19:20 (Irish Time)

*Please note that for this competition, qualifiers and all-around finals have been merged

Apparatus Finals

Sunday 21st August - Men’s Junior Apparatus Finals: 08:45 - 11:00 (Irish Time)



Sunday 21st August - Men’s Senior Apparatus Finals: 12:45 – 16:30 (Irish Time)

Live streaming of Senior Qualifications & All-Around Finals available CLICK HERE

Live streaming of Junior Qualifications CLICK HERE

You can follow the live scoring CLICK HERE

Watch out for highlights of the qualifications on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ player

