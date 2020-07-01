Historic First for OFI with Fully Gender Balanced Board

Four New Member Federations

In an historic first, the Executive Committee of the Olympic Federation of Ireland has achieved full gender balance, following the election of seven candidates at today’s EGM. Voting took place online earlier today, with nine candidates contesting seven positions. All positions were filled on a straight count, without the need for any gender quota provisions in the regulations. With the inclusion of the ex-officio Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor, the new Executive Committee will be composed of six females and six males. Four new member federations were also added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland at this evening’s meeting.

The elections and the EGM took place online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with voting delegates from the member federations placing their votes online between 11:30 and 14:00 today. The positions of President (Sarah Keane – Swimming), First Vice-President (Colm Barrington – Sailing), Second Vice-President (Robert Norwood – Snowsports) and Honorary General Secretary (Sarah O’Shea – Badminton) were uncontested.

The results of the voting were announced at the EGM, the full Executive Committee listed below:

President Sarah Keane (uncontested - nominated by Swimming)

First Vice President Colm Barrington (uncontested - nominated by Sailing)

Second Vice President Robert Norwood (uncontested - nominated by Snowsports)

Honorary General Secretary Sarah O’Shea (uncontested - nominated by Badminton)

New Members of the Executive Committee Listed in alphabetical order by surname Moira Aston (nominated by Canoeing) Michelle Carpenter (nominated by Rowing) Georgina Drumm (nominated by Athletics) Ciaran Gallagher (nominated by Gymnastics) Linda Morgan (nominated by Boxing) PJ Nolan (nominated by Cycling) Lochlann Walsh (nominated by Triathlon)

The following member federations were added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland by show of hands at the EGM and will become full members due to their sport being on the programme during the next quadrennium.

Irish Luge Federation (https://www.lugeireland.com/) DanceSport Federation of Ireland (https://dancesport.ie/) Irish Surfing (https://www.irishsurfing.ie/)

In 2018 Kickboxing gained provisional recognition by the IOC, and is hoping to become a programme sport for the Olympic Games in LA in 2028. This evening they were approved as Associate Members of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Kickboxing Ireland (https://www.kickboxingireland.ie/)

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, who ran uncontested this year, will remain in the position for one more term.