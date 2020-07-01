Historic First for OFI with Fully Gender Balanced Board
Four New Member Federations
In an historic first, the Executive Committee of the Olympic Federation of Ireland has achieved full gender balance, following the election of seven candidates at today’s EGM. Voting took place online earlier today, with nine candidates contesting seven positions. All positions were filled on a straight count, without the need for any gender quota provisions in the regulations. With the inclusion of the ex-officio Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor, the new Executive Committee will be composed of six females and six males. Four new member federations were also added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland at this evening’s meeting.
The elections and the EGM took place online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with voting delegates from the member federations placing their votes online between 11:30 and 14:00 today. The positions of President (Sarah Keane – Swimming), First Vice-President (Colm Barrington – Sailing), Second Vice-President (Robert Norwood – Snowsports) and Honorary General Secretary (Sarah O’Shea – Badminton) were uncontested.
The results of the voting were announced at the EGM, the full Executive Committee listed below:
President
Sarah Keane (uncontested - nominated by Swimming)
First Vice President
Colm Barrington (uncontested - nominated by Sailing)
Second Vice President
Robert Norwood (uncontested - nominated by Snowsports)
Honorary General Secretary
Sarah O’Shea (uncontested - nominated by Badminton)
New Members of the Executive CommitteeListed in alphabetical order by surname
Moira Aston (nominated by Canoeing)
Michelle Carpenter (nominated by Rowing)
Georgina Drumm (nominated by Athletics)
Ciaran Gallagher (nominated by Gymnastics)
Linda Morgan (nominated by Boxing)
PJ Nolan (nominated by Cycling)
Lochlann Walsh (nominated by Triathlon)
The following member federations were added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland by show of hands at the EGM and will become full members due to their sport being on the programme during the next quadrennium.
In 2018 Kickboxing gained provisional recognition by the IOC, and is hoping to become a programme sport for the Olympic Games in LA in 2028. This evening they were approved as Associate Members of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.
President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, who ran uncontested this year, will remain in the position for one more term.
“Tonight we are delighted to welcome three new members to our Executive Committee, and I would like to thank the outgoing members – Billy Kennedy, Robert Johnson, Darren O’Neill and Denis Toomey, who have contributed greatly to the organisation over the past three years. We are in the middle of our 2018 – 2024 strategy, and whilst a significant amount has been done and achieved so far, there is more to do, and we are very ambitious for Team Ireland and for Irish Olympic sport.
“I would also like to welcome our four new member federations, which represent some of the exciting and diverse sports that are on the Olympic agenda. We look forward to working with them and with all of our 42 member federations over the coming years.”
