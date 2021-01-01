Ireland Sevens Squads Ready To Take On Sydney

Ireland's Harry McNulty and Emily Lane in attendance at the Captain's Photo in Sydney on Wednesday.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series rolls into Sydney this weekend as the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, look to turn up the heat in their bid for Olympic qualification.

For the first time since 2020, Sydney hosts a World Series event and the 2023 campaign is turning out to be the most competitive in history with the ultimate prize of Paris 2024 Qualification on offer for the top four Women’s and Men’s teams in the standings.

Coming off the back of last weekend’s action in Hamilton, Ireland Women are currently sitting fourth in the overall standings having achieved back-to-back fourth place finishes in Cape Town and, most recently, New Zealand. Aiden McNulty‘s side narrowly lost out on bronze to USA on both occasions and they’ll be hoping to finish on the podium at Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Beibhinn Parsons was in outstanding form in Hamilton, as was Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe who earned a place on last week’s Dream Team, and the flying duo will once again be key for Ireland in Sydney, with McNulty’s charges paired in Pool C with hosts Australia, Spain and Brazil.

Ireland Men, meanwhile, finished sixth in Hamilton and sit ninth in the overall Series standings. However, the competitive nature of the Men’s Series is such that only 11 points separate South Africa (57) in fourth and James Topping‘s side (46), meaning that the tussle for Olympic qualification is set to hot up as we hit the second half of the season.

Samoa, Spain and USA provide the Pool opposition for Ireland Men across Friday and Saturday’s action in Sydney, with all matches available to watch live via the World Rugby live stream here.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC Sydney Sevens, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, January 27-29, 2023):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

William Goddard (IQ Rugby)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC Sydney Sevens, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, January 27-29, 2023):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule – Sydney Sevens:

Friday, January 27:

Ireland Women v Spain, 1.28pm local time/2.28am Irish time

Ireland Men v Samoa, 2.22pm local time/3.22am Irish time

Ireland Women v Brazil, 7.35pm local time/8.35am Irish time

Saturday, January 28:

Ireland Men v Spain, 9am local time/10pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Australia, 1.56pm local time/2.56am Irish time

Ireland Men v USA, 3.05pm local time/4.05am Irish time

