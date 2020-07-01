Ireland Squad named for World Rowing Championships

Ireland will send 13 crews to the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Czechia where the duo of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be defending their lightweight double sculls title.

2019 World Rowing Championships, LM2x A Final Ireland's Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the LM2x A Final ©INPHO/Detlev Seyb

The pair won gold last month at the European Championships in Munich. They will be hoping to keep that winning form.

Rowing Ireland have confirmed that, "crew selection is still ongoing and entries... may have slight changes prior to racing," but as of now, the highly successful crew will be representing Ireland at the Racice International Rowing and Canoeing Course.

Sanita Puspure, who won single sculls gold in Austria in 2019, will travel as part of the double sculls pairing alongside Zoe Hyde.

2022 European Championships, Munich, Women’s Double Sculls Heat 2 Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Team Ireland won silver in the men's heavyweight double sculls three years ago. Philip Doyle is retained from that team, but he'll be partnered this time around by Konan Pazzaia.

Team Ireland

Lightweight men's single sculls

Hugh Moore (QUBBC)

Lightweight men's double sculls

Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight women's single sculls

Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight women's double sculls

Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)

Aoife Casey (UCC RC)

Women's single sculls

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Women's double sculls

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)

Women's coxless pair

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)

Women's coxless four

Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)

Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)

Aifric Keogh (DULBC)

Men's single sculls

Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)

Men's double sculls

Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)

Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)

Men's coxless four

John Kearney (UCC RC)

Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)

Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)