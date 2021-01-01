Ireland’s 49er sailors compete at the World Championships, Oman

Two Irish Sailing Teams will compete at the 49er World Championships starting tomorrow (Tuesday 16 November) in Oman.

Representing Ireland are Olympians Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (of Howth YC and Skerries Sailing Club respectively); and Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, both of Royal Cork Yacht Club.

The teams are supported by Irish Sailing coach and Olympian, Matt McGovern.

Racing for the Irish team starts tomorrow, Tuesday 16 November at 11.00am local time (7.00am GMT). There will qualifying races on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the fleet splitting into Gold and Silver on Friday for the final series. Racing concludes on Sunday 21 November.

The 49er World Championships are the first on the shortened Paris 2024 Olympic campaign for these athletes as the campaign trail has been condensed by one year due to the COVID pandemic.