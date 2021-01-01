Ireland’s Laser Men sailors compete at the World Championships, Barcelona

It’s been a short turnaround for the Irish Laser Men. Last month at the EurILCA Senior Laser European Championships in Bulgaria, Olympian Finn Lynch secured a world class result finishing 7th overall. This month, they’ve moved from Bulgaria to Barcelona where they’ll compete at the 2021 ILCA Laser Standard Men's World Championship (ILCA 7) starting on November 5th.

Representing Ireland are Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) and Ewan McMahon (Howth Yacht Club). The team is supported by Irish Sailing coach Vasilij Žbogar. Also competing is Ewan’s younger brother Jamie McMahon, and Tom Higgins (Royal St George Yacht Club) who have ambitions to break into the senior team.

James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing Performance Director adds “This summer was tough for Finn missing Olympic qualification but he has shown his steel with a fantastic 7th placing in the Laser European Championships. He will be looking to build on that result at the World’s”.

Racing for the Irish team starts on Friday 5 November. There will be two races per day, continuing until Monday 8 November when the fleet splits into Gold and Silver fleets depending on rank. The final series then continues until Wednesday 10 November.

You can follow all the results here: http://2021-standard-men.laser-worlds.com/race-results/