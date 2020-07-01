Irish Athletes Add Voice to Save Navid Afkari

Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission calls for halt to execution of Iranian Wrestler

The Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission have added their voice to the call for clemency for Navid Afkari, the Iranian wrestler whose execution was scheduled for this week.

Sporting bodies, athletes’ representative groups, athletes’ commissions, and athletes from around the world are coming together to call for the halt to the execution of Afkari. As the Irish Athletes’ Commission, representing Irish Olympic athletes, we stand with the global community of athletes and offer our support for the call for clemency and for a halt on the planned execution of a fellow athlete. We invite our athlete community to support this call by sharing the hashtags #SaveNavidAfkari on social media.

Speaking on the current situation, the Chair of the OFI Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor said,