Irish Eventing team finish fifth in FEI Nations Cup of The Netherlands at Boekelo

Sally Corscadden’s Irish Eventing team of Padraig McCarthy (MGH Tokyo Phil), Susie Berry (Ringwood LB (ISH), Felicity Ward (Regal Bounty (ISH) and Brian Morrison (Global DHI), have finished in fifth place overall of nine teams following the final jumping phase of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup of The Netherlands at Boekelo.

Ireland were in sixth place after Dressage and moved up one place to fifth after Saturday’s Cross Country and remained in fifth after the Show Jumping phase on a final score of 162.7. Britain claimed victory on 90.4 with USA second on 102.7 while third place went to Germany on 127.7.



Padraig McCarthy and MGH Tokyo Phil finished best of the Irish individually in ninth place with a score of 34.5, with Felicity Ward next best of the Irish in 29th with Regal Bounty (ISH) on a score of 59.5.

