Irish Eventing team in battle for Olympic qualification this weekend at World Championships

The Irish Eventing team, led by Horse Sport Ireland’s acting High Performance Director Dag Albert, are in 12th place overall following today’s (Friday) conclusion of the Dressage phase at the FEI Eventing World Championships in Pratoni, Italy.

Ireland are just under 13 penalties off seventh position heading into the weekend, which is the all-important cut-off position for the seven qualifying places on offer for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Irish team which includes Susie Berry, Padraig McCarthy, Sam Watson and Austin O’Connor, are on a score of 99.0. Britain hold the lead on 69.2, with Germany second on 76.1 while USA are in the bronze medal position on 76.6.

Padraig McCarthy with Fallulah are the best-placed of the Irish individually in 28th place. Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue are in 47th, Sam Watson is in 79th with SAP Talisman (ISH), while Susie Berry is in 81st with Monbeg By Design (ISH). Felicity Ward is also competing for Ireland at the Championships as an individual with Regal Bounty (ISH) and they are currently in 85th place.

The leader board is expected to see many changes following tomorrow’s Cross Country, while the World Championship team, individual medals and Olympic qualification places will be decided following Sunday’s final Show Jumping phase.

BREEDING

Susie Berry with Monbeg By Design (ISH) [was Eskerhills Elixir] – 2012 gelding by Pacino (BWP) out of Eskerhills Lexis [ISH] by Puissance (ISH)[TIH]. Breeder: Fiona Molloy (Offaly). Owner: Helen Caton. Groom: Crisy Salmon

Padraig McCarthy with Fallulah (WESTF) – 2009 brown mare by Fidertanz 2 out of Devona by Di Versace. Bred by: Michael Norris, Owner: Amanda and Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattel and Padraig McCarthy. Groom: Jess Elliott

Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (SHBGB) – 2009 grey gelding by Jaguar Mail out of Rock Me Baby by Rock Kind. Bred by Mellon Stud, Owner Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate Groom: Francesca Denning

Felicity Ward with Regal Bounty (ISH) – 2011 black gelding by Orestus VDL (KWPN) out of Edge of Reason (ISH) by Senang Hati (TB). Breeder: Miriam De Feu. Owner: James O’Callaghan. Groom Ronan Kinsella.

Sam Watson with SAP Talisman (ISH) – 2011 bay gelding by Puissance (ISH) out of Ali Row (TB) by All Royal (TB). Breeder: Rosemary Ponsonby. Owner: Hannah Watson and Julia Watson. Groom: Hannah Watson