Irish relay teams secure Olympic and 2022 World Championship qualification

It was a night to remember at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia21, Poland this evening. The mixed 4 x 400m team of Chris O'Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance to finish 3rd in 3.16.84 NR which not only secured a place in tomorrow’s final, but also claimed Olympic and 2022 World Championships qualification. All four athletes put in stunning performances which saw the Irish team challenging for the leading positions from the gun.

The team will be back on track for the final tomorrow at 6.20pm (Irish time).

The Irish Women’s 4 x 100m team of Sarah Lavin, Sarah Quinn, Kate Doherty, and Molly Scott also impressed and secured 10th place overall. The team finished 4th in heat 2, with the time of 44.53 just short of seeing them progress to tomorrow’s final. The performance did however secure a place at next year's World Championships in Oregon.

The 44.53 time was just 0.3 off Olympic qualification, but the team can still secure one of the few remaining Olympic spots by time over the coming months.

Clubs and Coaches:

Mixed 4x400m Athlete Name Club Coach Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack Sophie Becker Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons Sharlene Mawdsley Newport AC Gary Ryan Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Michael Baker Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Hayley & Drew Harrison Andrew Mellon Crusaders AC Brendan McConville