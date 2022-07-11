Irish sailors atop leaderboards at Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships

After two days of racing at the Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships in The Hague, (The Netherlands, Monday 11th July 2022) two Irish boats are showing strong early performances at this key pathway event.

Following on from her European championship win in Greece last week, Eve McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) leads her one-person dinghy event counting two race wins from the nine-race series so far.

Light winds dogged Monday's schedule, delaying the fleet ashore and only allowing one race to be sailed in near calm conditions.

Despite the strong current, McMahon showed steady nerve as she benefitted from a clean start into clear air in her 56-strong event.

Her clubmate, Rocco Wright also had a good day and after a clean start was able to maintain a good position in the leading group to finish fourth. A second place from Sunday leaves him second overall in his one-person male event.

"Both managed the day well in very difficult conditions and with first and second overall they are in strong places," said Vasiij Zbogar, Irish Sailing's Laser coach. "Still, three days to go so let's see what tomorrow brings."

The Scheveningen venue is an important test regatta ahead of next year's combined senior World championships that will be the first qualification opportunity for Paris 2024.

"Eve's performance soon after her European championship victory demonstrates the importance of our top athletes carefully following their competition schedules - including rest and recovery periods," commented James O'Callaghan, Irish Sailing's Performance Director. "Coming so soon after completing her Leaving Cert exams, Eve has impressive determination."

Meanwhile, Ireland's third boat at the event features Emily Conan and Lauren O'Callaghan (Royal St. George YC) are 18th overall in the 29er skiff event who count an eighth place on Sunday as their best of the regatta so far.