Thirty-Three athletes across seven sports to compete for Team Ireland at the EYOF

The Permanent TSB Flagbearers will be Bethany McCauley (Judo) and Sam Coleman (Cycling)

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today named thirty-three athletes who will compete across seven sports in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) later this month. The multi-sport event that is aimed at athletes aged 14-17 years, will take place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia and will run from the 25-31 July 2022.

The EYOF is a prestigious event that plays an important role in the development of an athlete, replicating the Olympic Games model. It is run biennially, with the summer event ordinarily run on the alternate year to the winter EYOF. This year’s event was originally scheduled for July 2021 and was moved in line with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Announcing the team, Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the EYOF, Gavin Noble said,

“The EYOF is the only major multisport event for the best young athletes in Europe and it marks an important step for Team Ireland athletes on our Olympic pathway. This is an exciting young group and I know that they will all learn a lot. The event is also very important to our Paris 2024 preparations as we experience, learn and debrief together as a staff team. I am very happy too with our coaching group and I know that this event will also serve them well as they continue to help develop our young talents in unison with club coaches all around Ireland.”

12Sam Coleman, cycling, and Bethany McCauley, Judo, have been named as the flagbearers for Team Ireland in the Opening Ceremony of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.

Additionally, Bethany McCauley (Judo) and Sam Coleman (Cycling) have been named as the flagbearers for the Irish team later this month. The Permanent TSB Flagbearer Announcement took place at the official Team Day at the Sport Ireland Institute yesterday at an event which saw athletes, coaches, and parents gather. Acknowledging the role of parents, community, and clubs in preparing athletes for events like the EYOF, where they have the opportunity to shine and inspire communities around Ireland, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications with Permanent TSB, Leontia Fannin, said,

“The sporting excellence demonstrated by these young athletes is an example of how drive, determination and resilience can achieve great heights. But of course, athletic success depends on the support of so many, and we would like to say particular thanks to the families, coaches, clubs, and communities that have come together to ensure that each athlete can achieve their best and raise the spirits of a nation.

It is an incredible achievement to have been chosen to represent Team Ireland and we look forward to supporting these inspiring athletes as they compete in Slovakia at the end of July.”

The Irish team departs for Banska Bystrica on the 22 July, with competition starting on the 25 July 2022.

Team Ireland Athletes:

Athletics

Athletics team at the Team Ireland announcement for the European Youth Olympic Festival which takes place in Banska Bystrica,

Amy-Jo Kierans (Monaghan) Medley Relay (F)

Cian Crampton (Offaly) Discus (M)

Clodagh Gill (Mayo) 3000m (F)

Cormac Dixon (Dublin) 3000m (M)

Cormac Crotty (Cavan) Medley Relay (M)

Hannah Falvey (Cork) 200m, Medley Relay (F)

Hollie Kilroe (Galway) 400m, Medley Relay (F)

Jason O’Reilly (Killarney) Medley Relay (M)

Jesse Osas (Meath) 100m (M)

Lucy Foster (Lisburn) 1500m (F)

Maeve Fleming (Cork) High Jump (F)

Nicole Dinan (Cork) 800m (F)

Okwu Backari (Cork) Long Jump, 100m Hurdles, Medley Relay (F)

Sean Cronin (Rush) 1500m (M)

Senan O’Reilly (Cork) 800m, Medley Relay (M)

Toby Thompson (Belfast) 200m, Medley Relay (M)

Jacqui Freyne – Team Leader

Brian Scanlon – Coach

Paul Byrne – Coach

Badminton

Badminton players Michelle Shochan and Dylan Noble with coach Chloe Magee at the Team Ireland announcement for the European Youth Olympic Festival which takes place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

Dylan Noble (Dublin) Singles, Mixed Doubles

Michelle Shochan (Dublin) Singles, Mixed Doubles

Chloe Magee – Team Leader

Cycling

From Club to Country - the Team Ireland cyclists who will compete at the EYOF in Banska Bystrica

Áine Doherty (Belfast) Time Trial and Road Race

Aliyah Rafferty (Dungannon) Time Trial and Road Race

Mya Doocey (Navan) Time Trial and Road Race

Patrick Casey (Manchester) Time Trial and Road Race

Sam Coleman (Craigavon) Time Trial and Road Race

Seth Dunwoody (Craigavon) Time Trial and Road Race

Liz Roche – Team Leader

Jamie Blanchfield – Coach

Adrian Delaney – Mechanic

Gymnastics

The gymnasts who will compete for Team Ireland at the EYOF this month

Lily Russell (Dublin) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Maeve McGuinness (Dublin) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Sophie McGuinness (Dublin) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Niall Hooton (Cork/Suffolk) Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Sandra Stevenson – Team Leader

Colm Murray – Coach

Andrew Smith – Coach

Judo

Judoka Bethany McCauley at the Team Ireland announcement for the European Youth Olympic Festival which takes place in Banska Bystrica

Bethany McCauley (Derry) Minus 57kg (F)

Chloe Vickers Cowen – Team Leader

Swimming

The swimmers who will compete for Team Ireland at the EYOF

Conor Fitzgerald (Waterford) 100m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly (M)

Grace Davison (Bangor) 400IM, 200 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle (F)

Kathryn Wylie – Team Leader

Tennis

Tennis team, from left, Rachel Deegan and Eoghan Jennings at the Team Ireland announcement for the European Youth Olympic

Eoghan Jennings (Westport) Singles, Mixed Doubles

Rachel Deegan (Dublin) Singles, Mixed Doubles

Lynsey McCullough – Team Leader

HQ Support Team

Gavin Noble – Chef de Mission

Martin Burke – Sport Director

Julianne Ryan – Head of Performance Support

Michelle Biggins – Physiotherapist

Robert Smyth – Physiotherapist

Dr. George Fuller – Chief Medical Officer

Linda O’Reilly – Operations Manager

Heather Boyle – Media Attaché