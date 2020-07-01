Irish sailors reach Gold fleet but gap widens on Olympic qualification in Portugal

At the regatta mid-point in the European Laser Olympic qualification regatta in Vilamoura, Portugal today (Wednesday 21st April 2021), three Irish sailors have qualified for the Gold fleet in the 139-strong event that will decide two final places for Tokyo 2020.

Rio Olympic veteran Finn Lynch from Carlow (National Yacht Club) had a 14th and a 23rd for the day which was solid but not enough to close the gap on the rival nations further ahead in the fleet. He lies 34th overall, leading the Irish effort but down from 28th overnight.

Ewan McMahon from Howth YC had his best day of the series so far and moved up three places to 45th to secure his place in the Gold fleet racing that starts tomorrow (Thursday). Along with Lynch, he is joined by Liam Glynn from Ballyholme YC who dropped to 60th overall but still inside the top half of the fleet.

“Ireland is still in the fight at the halfway stage the finals will be decisive for our Tokyo prospects,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. “With six races to go the guys remain confident that their hard work over the winter will pay off in the next three days.”

Seventeen European countries are seeking one of two remaining nation places for Tokyo. Currently, Spain’s Joel Rodrigues Perez in eighth place and Duko Bos from the Netherlands in 13th are setting the pace for qualification. Ireland's Finn Lynch is presently the eighth nation in line.

Meanwhile, in a pre-Olympic phase reminiscent of Rio 2016, Annalise Murphy didn’t qualify for Gold fleet racing in the Radial series that will also decide two nation places. However, Ireland has already secured its nation place and will be represented by her at Tokyo for her third Olympic Games.