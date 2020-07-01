Irish team set to take to the track in Toruń for the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships

A record 733 athletes from 47 countries are set to compete at the 36th edition of the championships which take place in the Arena Toruń from 4-7 March. The championships commence at 6.00pm lrish-time on Thursday March 4th with the qualifying pool of the men’s high jump.

Team Ireland will have a 22 athlete squad in Poland with several of our top performers from the 2019 edition of this championships returning, including medallist Mark English, along with semi-finalist Phil Healy.

Several athletes will be looking to target finals, most notably 800m record breakers Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power, along with Andrew Coscoran (1500m), Sean Tobin and John Travers (3000m).

Cian McPhillips and Israel Olatunde are stars of the future and will earn valuable senior championship experience, and they are joined by senior championship debutants John Fitzsimons, Luke McCann, and Georgie Hartigan.

Day 1 Schedule (Thursday 4th):

The first Irish athlete to take to the track at the 2021 European Indoor Championships will be Michelle Finn in round 1 of the 3000m at 18.30pm (Irish time) on Thursday March 4th. Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, and Luke McCann will go in round 1 of the 1500m at 19.20pm (Irish time) to round out the Irish athletes in action on day 1.

Day 2 Schedule (Friday 5th):

Day 2 will see Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, and Sharlene Mawdsley open their championships in round 1 of the 400m at 10.22am (Irish time). Recent 800m record breakers Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power will go in round 1 of the 800m alongside Georgia Hartigan at 12.00pm (Irish time).

The men’s 800 is set to start at 18.55pm where we’ll see Irish 800m record holder Mark English line up with recent rivals Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons.

Women’s 400m Semi Final 18.33pm Irish Time

Men’s 1500m Final 20.35pm Irish Time

Day 3 Schedule (Saturday 6th):

Irish athletes will have a busy morning session on day 3 with Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde, and Dean Adams in the starting blocks at 09.18am (Irish time) for round 1 of the 60m. Sean Tobin, John Travers, and Brian will be in action shortly after in round 1 of the 3000m which is scheduled for 10.25am (Irish time).

Sarah Lavin will round off the Irish athlete competing in Saturday’s morning session as she takes her place in round 1 of the 60m hurdles at 11.10am (Irish time).

Men’s 60m Semi Final 12.50pm Irish Time

Women’s 800m Semi Final 18.00pm Irish Time

Men’s 800m Semi Final 18.25pm Irish Time

Women’s 400m Final 19.25pm Irish Time

Men’s 60m Final 19.58pm Irish Time

Day 4 Schedule (Sunday 7th):

The Women’s 60m sprinters will be the last to make an appearance, with Ciara Neville, Joan Healy, and Molly Scott all set to go in round 1 at 09.18am (Irish time) on Sunday. They will be hoping for a quick turnaround with the 60m semi-finals scheduled for 11.40am (Irish time).

Women’s 60m Semi Final 11.40am Irish Time

Women’s 60m Hurdles Semi Final 12.20pm Irish Time

Women’s 60m Hurdles Final 16.15pm Irish Time

Men’s 3000m Final 16.52pm Irish Time

Women’s 800m Final 17.13pm Irish Time

Men’s 800m Final 17.25pm Irish Time

Women’s 60m Final 17.46pm Irish Time

